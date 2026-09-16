Stakeholders seek changes to education bills

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Education stakeholders in Trans Nzoia have called for amendments to the proposed Education Bills, warning that some provisions contain loopholes that could hinder access to education and create confusion in the management of learning institutions.

Speaking during a public participation forum, Dr Ongeri Loi, the Deputy Principal in charge of Academics at Kitale National Polytechnic (KNP), raised concerns over Clause 29(b) of the Tertiary Education Placement Bill, 2026.

The clause allows the Tertiary Education Funding Authority, in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary, to establish criteria for determining student funding.

Ongeri cautioned that the provision could allow arbitrary changes to funding criteria, potentially disadvantaging many young people.

“This opens the door for means testing instruments that could negatively impact a significant number of young men in our country,” Dr Ongeri stated.

He proposed the removal of the clause, arguing that Clause 46, which provides that every student admitted to a public or private tertiary institution is eligible for an education loan, was sufficient.

On the Kenya National Qualifications Framework Amendment Bill, Ongeri raised concerns about what he termed overlapping responsibilities between the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) and the TVET Authority in quality assurance.

He said conflicting guidelines were causing confusion and urged Parliament to clarify Clause 8 by limiting the KNQA's role in the operational quality assurance of TVET institutions.

Clare Muhuha, the Deputy Principal in charge of Administration, opposed a proposal requiring beneficiaries to begin repaying their loans within one year of graduation.

She argued that repayment should only begin after a beneficiary secures stable employment.

Emma Kasisi, representing Maumau, emphasised the need for equity and inclusion, urging Parliament to ensure that the proposed legislation is backed by sustainable financing.

“If legislation isn’t backed by sustainable funding, then a right that can’t be effectively financed risks becoming just a theoretical concept,” Kasisi remarked.

Eliud Kwalia, the chairperson of KEPSHA in Trans Nzoia, said the requirement for birth certificates was causing delays in establishing accurate learner numbers for school funding.

He proposed the use of learner assessment numbers from Grade 3 to Grade 9 instead.

Junior School representative Walter Wanjala raised concerns over inconsistencies in the proposed Competency-Based Education (CBE) structure and its governance.

He noted that the original model was structured as 2-6-3-3-3, but said the proposed comprehensive model appeared to introduce a different structure.

Wanjala further noted that while Junior School had recorded academic progress, it still lacked a clear administrative and accountability framework.

Committee chairperson Julius Meli assured stakeholders that their proposals would be considered and incorporated into the final Bills before they are submitted for presidential approval.