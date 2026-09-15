KLB stuck with Sh600m dead stock after curriculum review

KLB MD George Okeyo when he appeared before the National Assembly Education Committee at Parliament on September 10, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Members of the National Assembly are concerned about the huge dead stock of Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) books worth Sh600 million lying at the Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB).

The National Assembly Committee on Education has heard that KLB is struggling with the dead stock for the CBC first edition, estimated at Sh600 million, following the review of the curriculum-based learning areas on the recommendations of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms (PWPER).