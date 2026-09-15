KLB stuck with Sh600m dead stock after curriculum review

Members of the National Assembly are concerned about the huge dead stock of Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) books worth Sh600 million lying at the Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB).
The National Assembly Committee on Education has heard that KLB is struggling with the dead stock for the CBC first edition, estimated at Sh600 million, following the review of the curriculum-based learning areas on the recommendations of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms (PWPER).
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…