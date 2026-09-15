Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

KLB stuck with Sh600m dead stock after curriculum review

By Irene Githinji | Sep. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
KLB MD George Okeyo when he appeared before the National Assembly Education Committee at Parliament on September 10, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Members of the National Assembly are concerned about the huge dead stock of Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) books worth Sh600 million lying at the Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB).

The National Assembly Committee on Education has heard that KLB is struggling with the dead stock for the CBC first edition, estimated at Sh600 million, following the review of the curriculum-based learning areas on the recommendations of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms (PWPER).

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

CBC Books Kenya Literature Bureau Competency-Based Curriculum George Okeyo
.

Latest Stories

Nairobi awaits the world with open arms
Nairobi awaits the world with open arms
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
58 mins ago
Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
National
By David Odongo
58 mins ago
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
National
By Amos Murumba
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
By David Odongo 58 mins ago
Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
By Amos Murumba 58 mins ago
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
Ruto's South Rift tour leaves development promises under scrutiny
By Nikko Tanui 58 mins ago
Ruto's South Rift tour leaves development promises under scrutiny
Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears
By Standard Team 58 mins ago
Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved