Magistrate orders detention of suspect in grievous harm case

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A Limuru court has ordered a 10-day detention of Shadrack Kibet Rotich as police investigate a grievous harm case. [Courtesy]

Police in Limuru have obtained a 10-day custodial order to detain Shadrack Kibet Rotich as they investigate allegations that he was involved in causing grievous harm to a woman inside his car.

Police told the court that Rotich, in the company of another woman who is still at large, allegedly inflicted grievous injuries on Hannie Petra Mwende, who is currently hospitalised at Karen Hospital with critical spinal injuries.

Corporal Grace Mwangi told the court that Mwende was in the company of Rotich and another woman when the two allegedly assaulted her inside Rotich's car before the vehicle landed in a ditch.

The commotion attracted boda boda riders in Kwambira, Limuru, who rushed to the scene and found Mwende talking incoherently following the alleged beating.

According to Mwangi, Mwende, while in pain, called her sister but could only utter a few words.

“The complainant in this matter could not walk. She was assisted by officers to file her report under OB number 25/20/09/2026. She was later taken to hospital,” Mwangi told the court.

Mwangi further informed the court that Mwende had since been transferred to Karen Hospital, where she is undergoing specialist treatment.

“We pray that you deny the suspect bail and bond as he is a flight risk. He is likely to abscond from court proceedings because of the weight of this matter and the possible sentence if we secure a conviction,” Mwangi said.

The officer further told the court that Rotich was likely to interfere with witnesses, particularly because his alleged accomplice remains at large.

Mwangi also applied for Rotich's car to be detained at Limuru Police Station for the same period to facilitate investigations.

Rotich, however, told the court that the two women had fought inside his car.

“These two ladies were fighting in my car. I was just a driver in this case,” he said.

Senior Resident Magistrate Breenda Ofisi said she had considered the application by the police and Rotich's mitigation before allowing the 10-day custodial order.