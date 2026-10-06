Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Magistrate orders detention of suspect in grievous harm case

By George Njunge | Oct. 6, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A Limuru court has ordered a 10-day detention of Shadrack Kibet Rotich as police investigate a grievous harm case. [Courtesy]

Police in Limuru have obtained a 10-day custodial order to detain Shadrack Kibet Rotich as they investigate allegations that he was involved in causing grievous harm to a woman inside his car.

Police told the court that Rotich, in the company of another woman who is still at large, allegedly inflicted grievous injuries on Hannie Petra Mwende, who is currently hospitalised at Karen Hospital with critical spinal injuries.

Corporal Grace Mwangi told the court that Mwende was in the company of Rotich and another woman when the two allegedly assaulted her inside Rotich's car before the vehicle landed in a ditch.

The commotion attracted boda boda riders in Kwambira, Limuru, who rushed to the scene and found Mwende talking incoherently following the alleged beating.

According to Mwangi, Mwende, while in pain, called her sister but could only utter a few words.

“The complainant in this matter could not walk. She was assisted by officers to file her report under OB number 25/20/09/2026. She was later taken to hospital,” Mwangi told the court.

Mwangi further informed the court that Mwende had since been transferred to Karen Hospital, where she is undergoing specialist treatment.

“We pray that you deny the suspect bail and bond as he is a flight risk. He is likely to abscond from court proceedings because of the weight of this matter and the possible sentence if we secure a conviction,” Mwangi said.

The officer further told the court that Rotich was likely to interfere with witnesses, particularly because his alleged accomplice remains at large.

Mwangi also applied for Rotich's car to be detained at Limuru Police Station for the same period to facilitate investigations.

Rotich, however, told the court that the two women had fought inside his car.

“These two ladies were fighting in my car. I was just a driver in this case,” he said.

Senior Resident Magistrate Breenda Ofisi said she had considered the application by the police and Rotich's mitigation before allowing the 10-day custodial order.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Shadrack Kibet Rotich Limuru Court Grievous Harm Case Custodial Order
.

Latest Stories

Next 72 hours critical in fight against Ebola virus
Next 72 hours critical in fight against Ebola virus
National
By Eunice Omollo
2 hrs ago
Travelers cross Busia border without visible Ebola screening despite surveillance claims
National
By Mary Imenza
2 hrs ago
Drama in court as former MP, lawyer face off in a Sh30 million property case in Eldoret
Crime and Justice
By Wycliff Kipsang
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ebola: Where did Kenya drop the ball?
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
Ebola: Where did Kenya drop the ball?
Next 72 hours critical in fight against Ebola virus
By Eunice Omollo 2 hrs ago
Next 72 hours critical in fight against Ebola virus
Travelers cross Busia border without visible Ebola screening despite surveillance claims
By Mary Imenza 2 hrs ago
Travelers cross Busia border without visible Ebola screening despite surveillance claims
Kenya's first Ebola case raises concerns over trade barriers in EAC
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Kenya's first Ebola case raises concerns over trade barriers in EAC
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved