Technology, AI and climate change drive diplomacy courses at Zetech

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Zetech University VC Prof Njenga Munene addresses a congregation during the 2025 Research and Innovation Week at the university’s Technology Park, Mang’u Campus. [File, Standard]

As technology, climate change, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence increasingly reshape global diplomacy, Zetech University has launched new Master’s and PhD programmes in International Relations and Diplomacy to prepare professionals and scholars for the changing global landscape.

The university said the new programmes are designed to develop professionals, researchers and thought leaders capable of understanding and responding to emerging challenges shaping international relations, including technology, climate change, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and global governance.

The launch comes at a time when traditional diplomacy, which has largely centred on relations between states, is increasingly being influenced by international trade, digital governance, global health, economic diplomacy and emerging geopolitical competition.

Zetech University has expanded its postgraduate portfolio with the introduction of the Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy and the Doctor of Philosophy in International Relations and Diplomacy, targeting professionals and scholars seeking to navigate the rapidly changing global political environment.

Zetech University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Njenga Munene said the programmes represent a deliberate investment in developing a new generation of professionals equipped to contribute to policy and international affairs.

“The world is changing rapidly, and the practice of international relations must evolve with it. Today, diplomacy is shaped not only by political and economic interests, but also by technology, data, climate change, security, trade, and the changing architecture of global governance,” Prof. Munene said.

He said there was an increasing need for professionals and scholars who can critically understand the changing global environment, generate data-based evidence and contribute meaningfully to policy formulation.

“The introduction of the Master’s and PhD programmes in International Relations and Diplomacy is therefore a deliberate investment in knowledge, leadership and Africa's capacity to participate more effectively in shaping the global agenda,” he added.

For Kenya and the wider East African region, the university said the changing nature of international relations presents both challenges and opportunities.

Kenya’s Foreign Policy 2024 identifies emerging areas of diplomacy beyond traditional state relations, including technology and digital affairs, climate action, health and reforms in global governance.

The policy also responds to emerging threats to peace and security, shifting geopolitical dynamics and new opportunities in trade, investment and technology.

Zetech said its new programmes will seek to prepare learners to engage with these evolving issues while strengthening Africa’s voice and participation in international decision-making.

The programmes are also aligned with national, regional and global development frameworks, including Kenya’s Vision 2030, the East African Community Vision 2050, the African Union Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Pact for the Future.

The university noted that technology is increasingly becoming a central subject of diplomacy rather than merely a tool used by diplomats.

Emerging issues such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data governance, digital sovereignty and misinformation are creating new questions around international cooperation, regulation, security and global power.

With governments and international organisations increasingly required to respond to these challenges, Zetech said the new postgraduate programmes will provide an academic platform for research and training in the evolving field of international relations and diplomacy.

The introduction of the programmes further expands Zetech University's postgraduate portfolio as universities increasingly respond to changing global realities and the growing demand for specialised expertise in international affairs.