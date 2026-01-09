×
The Standard

Zetech University Joins Prestigious Commonwealth Universities Network

By Gitau Wanyoike | Jan. 9, 2026
Zetech University Vice Chancellor, Prof Njenga Munene, addressing a congregation at the 2025 Research and Innovation week at the Technology Park Mang'u Campus. [File, Standard]

Zetech University has been admitted as a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), marking a major milestone in the institution’s global engagement, internationalisation, and research collaboration agenda.

Founded in 1913, the ACU is one of the world’s oldest and most respected international university networks, bringing together more than 400 universities across 40 Commonwealth countries.

Zetech University’s admission places it within an influential global academic community committed to advancing higher education through collaboration, research excellence, and the sharing of best practices.

Zetech University Vice-Chancellor Prof Njenga Munene described the membership as a significant affirmation of the university’s academic standing and global outlook.

“Joining the Association of Commonwealth Universities is a major milestone for Zetech University. This membership opens new frontiers for international collaboration, research funding, staff and student mobility, and strategic partnerships across the Commonwealth,” said Prof Munene.

He added that the move would strengthen the university’s commitment to producing globally competitive graduates, advancing impactful research, attracting international students, and positioning Zetech University as a trusted international education partner.

Through its ACU membership, the university will gain access to a wide range of opportunities, including international research collaborations, competitive grants and fellowships, policy dialogue platforms, and global benchmarking tools.

Kathryn Jack, ACU’s Head of Membership and Events, noted that the admission enables Zetech University to engage more deeply in global higher education initiatives.

“As an ACU member institution accredited by the Commonwealth Secretariat, Zetech University is well-positioned to participate in high-level policy discussions and contribute meaningfully to shaping higher education across the Commonwealth and beyond,” she said.

Zetech University aspires to leverage the membership to expand global partnerships, empower scholars and students, and deliver transformative education, research, and innovation that respond to local, regional, and global challenges.

