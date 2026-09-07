Mudavadi pushes for stronger Kenya and US cooperation on security, trade

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Prime Cabinet Secretary and CS Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi with US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia on September 7, 2026. [PCS]

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi says Kenya’s strategic partnership with the United States continues to deepen, with cooperation expanding across security, trade, health, technology and economic development.

Mudavadi described Washington as a critical partner in Kenya’s efforts to promote peace, strengthen security and drive sustainable economic transformation.

“Kenya regards the United States as a critical strategic partner, and we remain committed to strengthening this relationship for the mutual benefit of our two peoples,” Mudavadi said.

He spoke in Nairobi after witnessing the signing of the Kenya–United States Bilateral Work Agreement by US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia and Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei.

The agreement comes as Kenya and the US prepare for the Fourth Session of the Kenya–US Bilateral Strategic Dialogue, scheduled for early December 2026. Mudavadi said Kenya hopes to use the meeting to review existing cooperation and identify new areas of partnership.

He also expressed hope that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would visit Kenya following an outstanding invitation from Nairobi.

The partnership comes at a time of heightened global and regional security concerns, with instability in Sudan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia continuing to threaten development and regional stability.

Mudavadi said Kenya’s security cooperation with Washington remains important in addressing terrorism, law enforcement and other emerging threats.

“The undesirable challenges to global peace and security have undermined the economic gains of the last decade. This makes continued mutual collaboration essential as we confront the complex global security environment,” he said.

Economic cooperation remains another key pillar of the relationship. Mudavadi welcomed the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act by the US House of Representatives through December 31, 2028.

AGOA provides preferential access for eligible African exports to the US market and has supported Kenya’s textile, apparel, horticulture and manufacturing sectors.

Mudavadi said Kenya’s position as a gateway to East Africa, COMESA and the African Continental Free Trade Area gives it significant potential as an investment and commercial hub.

Nairobi also intends to continue discussions with Washington under the Kenya–US Agreement on Reciprocal Trade framework, seeking a predictable and mutually beneficial trading relationship.

Health cooperation is also expanding following the Health Cooperation Framework signed in December 2025. Mudavadi said the partnership supports Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage agenda, emergency preparedness and access to medicines and vaccines.

Alongside the diplomatic and economic discussions, Mudavadi has called for stronger measures to protect critical infrastructure and public spaces from terrorism.

Speaking at the Fifth Nairobi Caucus on Protecting Critical Infrastructure Systems and Public Spaces, he proposed a five-point framework based on anticipation, readiness, mitigation, response and recovery.

“First, we must enhance national and regional anticipation capacities to identify terrorist risks to essential systems,” he said.

He called for countries to strengthen joint preparedness, harden vulnerable infrastructure, improve response mechanisms and develop recovery systems capable of restoring stability after attacks or other crises.

“Thirdly, we must adopt mitigation measures that proactively harden critical infrastructure systems and public spaces,” Mudavadi said.

His final proposal focused on long-term resilience, urging countries to establish systems that enable rapid recovery while adapting institutions to future threats.

Mudavadi warned that Africa faces a growing terrorism challenge, citing the Global Terrorism Index 2026, which he said places six sub-Saharan African countries among the 10 most terrorism-affected countries globally.

He also pointed to instability affecting strategic maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, warning that disruptions to critical shipping corridors can have consequences for global trade.

Mudavadi said Kenya’s partnership with the US must evolve to address emerging challenges, including artificial intelligence, secure digital connectivity, critical infrastructure protection, energy security, clean energy, nuclear energy and critical minerals.

“While much has been accomplished, there is need to continuously engage each other and explore more avenues of cooperation owing to the enormous potential available,” he said.