Eldoret Special School to get Sh51m modern infrastructure

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Safaricom Chief People Officer Florence Nyokabi during the groundbreaking ceremony at the Eldoret Special School in Uasin Gishu County on September 5, 2026. [Peer Ochieng, Standard]

Safaricom has allocated Sh51 million to construct new infrastructure at the Eldoret Special School in Uasin Gishu County.

The initiative aims to improve learning standards by installing modern facilities for learners with special needs in the area.

Addressing the Press during the groundbreaking ceremony at the site on Saturday, Safaricom Chief People Officer Florence Nyokabi said that the investment was part of the company’s long-standing partnership with the people of Uasin Gishu.

She revealed that Safaricom recently launched an initiative to transform children’s lives through investments in education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, among other areas.

“I want to emphasise our point that some areas we target in this school comprise two dormitories, three vocational classrooms, and a borehole fitted with solar-powered water, which we expect would help in heating facilities if things go well,” said Nyokabi.

“Nothing is impossible in God’s will; we believe the physical infrastructure would change their lives once and for all. What we are after is to lift their capabilities to thrive and have equal opportunities to succeed not only in Kenya but also across the world,” she added.

Nyokabi noted that Safaricom had already supported 106 projects across the county, investing over Sh600 million, with education receiving the largest share.

She said that the latest project fulfilled a commitment made by Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa during a visit to the school, where he pledged to strengthen the company’s partnership with the institution.

Nyokabi announced that, beyond Eldoret Special School, the company had supported vocational training schools nationwide by providing equipment, including hairdressing tools, to enable learners to practise the skills they acquire.

She noted that the construction was expected to take 45 weeks, with the completed facilities scheduled to open in June 2027.

Dina Chebaskony, the school’s Head of Institution, welcomed the investment, saying that the new facilities would provide learners with a safer, more conducive environment and help develop practical skills.

She said that the two dormitories would provide secure, comfortable accommodation, while the three vocational classrooms would create more opportunities for skill acquisition.

“Although some learners faced difficulties in reading and writing, with the materials provided today, I hope, God willing, they will now be capable of acquiring various practical skills and contributing meaningfully to society. This is a very commendable achievement,” she said.

Chebaskony praised Safaricom for recognising the potential of special needs learners and urgued thet people to emulate the company’s efforts to support persons living with disabilities.