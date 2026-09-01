TSC advertises 1,631 teachers promotion vacancies

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The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) headquarters, Nairobi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has reopened 1,631 promotion positions for serving teachers, giving those seeking school leadership roles another chance to advance their careers.

The vacancies include 1,470 Deputy Headteacher II positions in primary schools, 132 Deputy Principal III posts and 29 Senior Master I positions in secondary schools.

TSC has set September 14, as the deadline for applications, which must be submitted through its online recruitment portal.

Teachers who applied for the same positions under the previous advertisement and successfully submitted their applications do not need to apply again.

The re-advertisement comes weeks after TSC launched a wider promotion exercise covering 34,016 positions across primary and secondary schools and teacher training colleges. Applications for that exercise closed on August 10.

The latest vacancies are listed under Advert Nos. 108/2026, 109/2026 and 110/2026.

The 132 Deputy Principal III positions and 29 Senior Master I positions are Grade D1 posts equivalent to T-Scale 11. The 1,470 Headteacher II positions are Grade C4, equivalent to T-Scale 9.

TSC requires applicants to meet the qualifications set under its Career Progression Guidelines for Teachers. For Deputy Principal III, applicants must have served as Senior Master III or Senior Master III-JSS, T-Scale 10, for at least two years and have a satisfactory performance appraisal rating.

Applicants for Deputy Headteacher II must have served as Senior Teacher I, T-Scale 8, for at least two years and meet the required performance and professional standards.

Successful candidates will be deployed to schools and institutions where vacancies exist, meaning some teachers could be posted away from their current stations.

TSC has urged applicants to verify that they meet the requirements and ensure their online profiles contain accurate and updated information before submitting their applications.

The commission has also reiterated that it is an equal opportunity employer and encouraged qualified teachers with disabilities to apply