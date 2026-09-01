Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

TSC advertises 1,631 teachers promotion vacancies

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 1, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) headquarters, Nairobi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has reopened 1,631 promotion positions for serving teachers, giving those seeking school leadership roles another chance to advance their careers.

The vacancies include 1,470 Deputy Headteacher II positions in primary schools, 132 Deputy Principal III posts and 29 Senior Master I positions in secondary schools.

TSC has set September 14, as the deadline for applications, which must be submitted through its online recruitment portal.

Teachers who applied for the same positions under the previous advertisement and successfully submitted their applications do not need to apply again.

The re-advertisement comes weeks after TSC launched a wider promotion exercise covering 34,016 positions across primary and secondary schools and teacher training colleges. Applications for that exercise closed on August 10.

The latest vacancies are listed under Advert Nos. 108/2026, 109/2026 and 110/2026.

The 132 Deputy Principal III positions and 29 Senior Master I positions are Grade D1 posts equivalent to T-Scale 11. The 1,470 Headteacher II positions are Grade C4, equivalent to T-Scale 9.

TSC requires applicants to meet the qualifications set under its Career Progression Guidelines for Teachers. For Deputy Principal III, applicants must have served as Senior Master III or Senior Master III-JSS, T-Scale 10, for at least two years and have a satisfactory performance appraisal rating.

Applicants for Deputy Headteacher II must have served as Senior Teacher I, T-Scale 8, for at least two years and meet the required performance and professional standards.

Successful candidates will be deployed to schools and institutions where vacancies exist, meaning some teachers could be posted away from their current stations.

TSC has urged applicants to verify that they meet the requirements and ensure their online profiles contain accurate and updated information before submitting their applications.

The commission has also reiterated that it is an equal opportunity employer and encouraged qualified teachers with disabilities to apply

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

TSC Teachers Promotions TSC Administrative Roles Teachers Stagnation
.

Latest Stories

Ruto appoints Sossion, Lentoijoni to TSC for six-year term
Ruto appoints Sossion, Lentoijoni to TSC for six-year term
Education
By Mike Kihaki
2 hrs ago
Universities Admission: Confusion reign for 'freshiers' in new university funding
Education
By Mike Kihaki
2 hrs ago
Mukuru residence remain discontented after meeting affordable housing CEO over housing crisis
National
By Newton Kimaiyo
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Killings shock: Police kill at least 3 Kenyans per day
By Patrick Kibet 2 hrs ago
Killings shock: Police kill at least 3 Kenyans per day
Half-baked police: Maraga Report: Instructors ill-prepared for the role of training police recruits
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Half-baked police: Maraga Report: Instructors ill-prepared for the role of training police recruits
Maraga taskforce on police transport
By Brian Lagat 2 hrs ago
Maraga taskforce on police transport
The IEBC purge raises 2027 poll fears after major senor staff shake up
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
The IEBC purge raises 2027 poll fears after major senor staff shake up
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved