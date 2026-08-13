How Kabarak University is shaping its niche in higher education sector

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Kabarak University Vice-Chancellor Prof Henry Kiplagat[Courtesy]

As universities face increasing pressure to demonstrate the relevance, quality and impact of their programmes, Kabarak University is carving out a niche through a combination of academic quality, research, innovation, industry partnerships and international engagement.

The university offers programmes aimed at preparing students for a changing labour market while responding to emerging national and global challenges.

Under Vice-Chancellor Prof. Henry Kiplagat, the institution has continued to focus on strengthening academic quality, research capacity, partnerships and innovation.

In the 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, Kabarak was ranked Kenya’s top private university and fifth overall in the country. The university was among only 11 Kenyan institutions included in the global ranking, which considers areas such as teaching, research, research quality, international outlook and industry engagement.

The ranking followed other national and regional recognitions, including Kabarak’s naming as Best Performing Higher Learning Institution in Kenya at the 2025 Africa Champions Awards. The university has also recorded successes at the East African Community Regional Quality Awards and the Kenya Quality Awards.

For Kabarak, however, rankings are only one measure of institutional progress. Increasingly, the university is seeking to demonstrate its relevance through what happens in its laboratories, classrooms, research centres and partnerships.

Innovation is becoming one of the more visible areas of Kabarak’s development.

In July 2026, the university secured two Silver Medals at the Kenya–China Innovation Competition and Award Ceremony, providing recognition for research and innovations emerging from the institution.

The university has also expanded its focus on areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, digital transformation, health innovation, AgriTech and entrepreneurship.

Through its Center for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Kabarak has participated in discussions around AI and data-driven development. It’s Innovation and Business Incubation Centre, meanwhile, provides support for ideas developed by students and staff, with an emphasis on taking promising concepts towards practical application and commercialisation.

Kabarak’s collaboration with the Kenya National Innovation Agency (KeNIA) on a pilot exercise in intellectual property management is part of this effort. The initiative is intended to help strengthen institutional systems for identifying, protecting and potentially commercialising research outputs.

The university has also participated in the Network of Entrepreneurial Institutions Leaders (NEIL) initiative, which brings together higher education leaders to explore ways of strengthening innovation and entrepreneurship within universities.

Kabarak’s international partnerships are another area in which the university is seeking to expand its academic and research footprint.

In July, the university held discussions with Nanjing Agricultural University of China on implementing a partnership that will establish the China-Kenya Joint Laboratory for Agro-Livestock Product Processing.

The collaboration brings together agriculture, food systems, research and technology. It also includes a 2+2 dual-degree programme and plans for an African Research Hub, creating opportunities for students and researchers to engage with international academic networks.

In June, Kabarak renewed its partnership with Millersville University of Pennsylvania in the United States.

The agreement provides for student mobility, faculty exchange, joint research, conferences and workshops, as well as the possible development of dual, transfer and joint degree programmes.

Such partnerships are increasingly important as universities compete for international research collaborations and seek to expose students and faculty to different academic environments.

Kabarak has also expanded its national partnerships.

An agreement with the Foreign Service Academy of the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs is aimed at strengthening training in diplomacy and international affairs, including foreign policy, international law and communication.

The university has also partnered with the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, while its engagement with NCBA Bank has opened opportunities for supporting small and medium enterprises through the university’s Nakuru City Campus.

The range of these partnerships reflects an approach in which the university seeks to connect academic programmes and research with government, industry, financial institutions and other universities.

Research remains central to Kabarak’s ambitions.

The university has increased its participation in national and international forums on science, technology, artificial intelligence and innovation, giving its researchers opportunities to engage with wider academic and development networks.

Its participation in Data Science Africa 2026 in Uganda placed Kabarak researchers within continental discussions on the role of data and AI in addressing African development challenges.

The institution has also continued to link academic work with community service. In June 2026, Kabarak, together with Millersville University, supported a medical camp serving residents of Talai Village in Baringo County.

Investment in infrastructure and academic quality is also part of Kabarak’s development.

The university is constructing a new anatomy laboratory to support health and medical sciences training. Its programmes also continue to undergo professional and regulatory reviews, including assessments involving the Nursing Council of Kenya, Clinical Officers Council and the Council of Legal Education.

At the same time, Kabarak is adapting its teaching approaches to the growing emphasis on competency-based and learner-centred education.

The challenge facing universities is changing rapidly. Artificial intelligence, digital learning, automation, new workplace skills and international mobility are altering both what students need to learn and how institutions deliver education.

Kabarak’s 16th International Research Conference, held in June, reflected this shift. Its theme, “Reimagining University Education for an AI-Driven, Competency-Based Future,” brought scholars and partners together to examine how universities can respond to the changing environment.