Kabarak University awarded for research and technology

‎Outstanding graduates hold up their trophies after being recognized for academic excellence at Kabarak University’s 21st graduation ceremony. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kabarak University has been awarded as the best higher education institute of technology and research owing to its sustained focus on innovation and market-driven teaching techniques.

Speaking after receiving the Africa Champions International Awards, Kabarak University Vice Chancellor Prof Henry Kiplangat said the institution provides academic programmes in seven schools including Business and Economics, Education, Law, Pharmacy Medicine and health sciences, Science engineering and technology.

“Our programmes are unique in the sense that they address the needs of the community. It is a university that takes research seriously and for that reason our students have been encouraged to be innovators, to innovate things that will help solve some of the challenges,” Kiplangat said, upon being awarded at a Nairobi hotel.

He said the University has student led innovations centre that has been recognised by Kenya National Innovation Agency (KNIA), with the learners winning several awards in research.

“We take research very seriously and our students are encouraged to be innovators to solve some of the challenges we face as a country and as a continent. Kabarak University has also introduced programmes that do not exist in other universities in the country,” he said.

According to the VC, the university does not duplicate programmes, even as he singled out oncology pharmacy, which is only provided in the institution.

It is against this backdrop that it has introduced specialised programmes designed to address critical gaps in the health and technology sectors.

He insisted on the programme’s saying it involves training medical pharmacy professional who will help in the treatment of cancer, subsequently filling a gap that has existed in cancer treatment in the country over the years.

Similarly, he said they are introducing law programmes which are not available in the country.

“Our teaching philosophy is problem-based. We want our students to research what they are doing and be involved in what they are doing so they learn by doing,” he says.

Prof Kiplangat urged other institutions to frequently review the curriculum to ascertain their suitability in the market and to reflect on the current job market realities, including the use of AI and other new technologies.