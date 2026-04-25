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Kabarak University: Legal experts warn of new scramble for Africa amid rule of law crisis

By Caroline Chebet | Apr. 25, 2026
A view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) during a hearing as part of South Africa's request on a Gaza ceasefire in The Hague, on May 24, 2024. [AFP]

International legal experts have warned that the rule of law is in crisis and could plunge Africa into a new era of neo-colonial exploitation driven by global competition for resources.

Speaking during the Bonaya Godana Distinguished Lecture at Kabarak University, former President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf, warned of an intensifying global scramble for Africa’s natural resources.

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Dr Bonaya Godana Rule of law crisis warning Kabarak University International Court of Justice (ICJ), Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf
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