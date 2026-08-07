Making 2025 food security gains in Africa sustainable

Food security demonstration . [File,Standard]

Across Africa last year, fewer people were uncertain about their ability to obtain adequate food or were forced to reduce the quality and quantity of what they ate. It was the first continent-wide improvement in food insecurity in a decade. The Hunger rate declined for the first time in nearly a decade, from 20.3 per cent in 2024 to 20 per cent in 2025.

Moderate or severe food insecurity fell from 58.5 to 56.6 per cent, which is 8.6 million fewer people. Severe food insecurity also declined. Child stunting is falling. Even hunger, which had been rising on the continent since 2017, appears to have stopped climbing.