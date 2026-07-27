Prof John Okumu appointed KU Vice-Chancellor

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Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Prof. John Okumu before the Public INvestments Committee on Governance on July 1, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenyatta University has appointed Prof. John Okumu as its substantive Vice-Chancellor, bringing to an end the search for a new head of one of Kenya's largest public universities following the completion of Prof. Paul Wainaina's eight-year tenure.

In a memo dated July 27, 2026, University Council Chairperson Prof. Clara Momanyi announced that the appointment takes effect immediately after a competitive recruitment process conducted by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

"The University Council is pleased to inform you that it has appointed Prof. John Okumu as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Kenyatta University with immediate effect," Prof. Momanyi said.

According to the Council, Prof. Okumu emerged as the top-ranked candidate, reflecting his extensive experience in university leadership and higher education management.

"Given his in-depth experience and strategic insights in higher education management, strategic planning and stakeholder engagement, the University Council is confident that he will provide visionary and transformational leadership that will guide the University into its next phase of growth and excellence," Prof. Momanyi said.

She urged members of the university community to support the new Vice-Chancellor as he assumes office.

"As we welcome Prof. Okumu to this important role, I encourage all members of the University community and stakeholders to accord him necessary cooperation and support as he undertakes his responsibilities to deliver on the University's mandate," she added.

Education CS Julius Ogamba escorted by the University Senate led by Vice Chancellor Prof. John Okumu during a graduation ceremony on July 18, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Prof. Okumu assumes office after more than three decades of dedicated service at Kenyatta University, where he steadily rose through the academic and administrative ranks.

His journey with the institution began in 1983 when he enrolled for a Bachelor of Education degree, specializing in Physics, Mathematics and Education. He graduated in 1986 before immediately pursuing a Master of Science in Condensed Matter Physics at Kenyatta University, completing the programme in 1988.

The same year, he was appointed a Tutorial Fellow, marking the beginning of an academic career that would span nearly four decades.

Seeking to deepen his expertise, Prof. Okumu proceeded to the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom in 1992 for doctoral studies in Condensed Matter Physics. He successfully completed his PhD in 1996, strengthening his credentials as a scholar in the field of physics.

Following his return, his academic progression reflected consistent excellence. He was promoted to Lecturer in 1992, Senior Lecturer in 1999, Associate Professor in 2004 and eventually attained the rank of Professor of Physics in 2020.

Beyond teaching and research, Prof. Okumu has held several influential leadership positions that shaped Kenyatta University's academic growth.

He served multiple terms as Acting Dean of the School of Pure and Applied Sciences in 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2010, where he coordinated academic programmes, strengthened faculty governance and promoted quality teaching and research.

Between 2003 and 2004, he served as Deputy Director of Self-Sponsored Programmes, overseeing strategies aimed at expanding the university's academic reach and increasing access to higher education.

His contribution to scientific publishing also earned recognition across the region. From 2004 to 2007, he served as Deputy Editor of the East African Journal of Science before becoming Editor-in-Chief for the Physics section between 2007 and 2010, championing scholarly research and publication among scientists in East Africa.

In 2010, he was appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs, a position he has held for the past decade.

During this period, he oversaw curriculum development, academic policy, quality assurance, research coordination and the management of academic programmes across the university's schools and faculties.

His appointment comes at a critical moment for Kenya's public universities, which continue to face financial constraints, increasing enrolment, digital transformation and evolving policy reforms in higher education.

The new VC welcomed the appointment reaffirming his commitment to providing visionary, inclusive and transformative leadership, quality education to students.

“Iam committed to leading with humility, integrity, and openness as we work together to strengthen the institution’s position as Kenya’s premier university and a globally competitive university,” he said.

As Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Okumu is expected to spearhead initiatives aimed at strengthening academic excellence, expanding research and innovation, improving institutional governance and deepening partnerships with industry, government and international institutions.

Founded in 1965 as Kenyatta College before attaining full university status in 1985, Kenyatta University has grown into one of Kenya's premier public universities, serving tens of thousands of undergraduate and postgraduate students. It has built a strong reputation in teacher education, health sciences, engineering, business, environmental studies and scientific research.