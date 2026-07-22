KNEC launches digital KCSE certificate access

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KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere. [File Courtesy]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has rolled out a fully digital platform that enables Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates to access, download and verify their certificates online.

The new e-certificate platform is designed to eliminate the challenges associated with accessing physical certificates while enhancing the security, authenticity and convenience of academic credentials.

For the first time, candidates who sat KCSE examinations from 1989 to the present can generate official electronic certificates, download them instantly in PDF format and share verified copies with employers, universities and other institutions without visiting KNEC offices.

KNEC rolls out digital access to KCSE certificates. [Courtesy]

According to KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere, the initiative seeks to modernise certificate management while providing a secure and efficient verification process.

"Now you can access, download and verify your KCSE certificate online. Sign up today and start verifying your certificate instantly," said Dr Njengere.

To begin the process, applicants must visit the KNEC e-certificate portal and create an account as an applicant.

Users are required to provide full names and valid email addresses. Once the information has been entered, applicants click Sign Up/Register and select Applicant (Student/Alumni) as the account type.

The system then sends a six-digit One-Time Password (OTP) to the registered email address.

Applicants must enter the OTP within ten minutes to complete account verification.

For users who already have accounts, they simply log in using their email address and request a fresh OTP to access their dashboard.

After logging in, candidates are required to update their personal information before accessing any services.

The details include citizenship, full names, date of birth, phone number and National ID number where applicable.

KNEC says accurate personal information helps facilitate certificate verification and ensures applicants' records match examination data.

Once the profile is complete, applicants can generate their digital certificate.

From the dashboard, candidates should click Generate E-Certificate before entering KCSE Index Number, examination type (KCSE), and the examination year the candidate sat.

The system automatically cross-checks the information against KNEC records and if the information matches, applicants proceed to payment.

Applicants can pay through M-Pesa STK Push sent to the registered phone number and an online payment page available on the portal.

Once payment is confirmed, the certificate becomes immediately available.

After successful payment, click Download Certificate; the certificate opens in PDF format in a new browser tab and can then be saved electronically for future use.

Candidates can print the certificate whenever necessary while retaining the secure digital copy for online applications.

Besides generating certificates, KNEC has introduced an online verification service for employers, universities, professional bodies and other organisations.

The verification process can only proceed with the applicant's consent. To initiate verification, applicants should enter their KCSE index number, select examination type-KCSE, enter examination year, and upload the downloaded PDF e-certificate.

The candidate then selects the institution requiring verification from the drop-down menu or enters custom recipient details, chooses the preferred delivery method, including email, accepts the consent declaration and makes the required payment.

Once completed, KNEC generates an official verification report and delivers it electronically to the designated institution.

An email confirming completion of the process is also sent to the applicant.

The introduction of the e-certificate platform is expected to significantly reduce the time required to obtain and verify academic documents.

Njengere said some of the key benefits include instant access to KCSE certificates from anywhere, reduced dependence on physical documents, faster verification by employers and universities, enhanced security against certificate forgery, reduced paperwork and administrative delays and easier retrieval of certificates issued over the past three decades.

The system also minimises the need for candidates to travel long distances to schools or KNEC offices in search of certificates.

The launch of online certificates is part of KNEC's broader digital transformation strategy aimed at improving service delivery.

For many years, thousands of former candidates have experienced delays in accessing their KCSE certificates, especially those who completed school many years ago or whose certificates remained uncollected in schools.

Employers and universities have also faced difficulties verifying the authenticity of certificates, creating opportunities for document forgery and fraudulent academic credentials.

The digital platform addresses these challenges by providing secure online access while introducing an electronic verification system that confirms the authenticity of certificates directly through KNEC.

The council says the move will improve efficiency, reduce paperwork and simplify access to academic credentials for employment, higher education admissions, professional licensing and other official purposes.

In recent years, the examinations council has digitised several services, including examination registration, results access and online confirmation of results.

The addition of e-certificates further strengthens efforts to make examination services faster, more transparent and more accessible to millions of Kenyans.

Education stakeholders have welcomed the move, saying it will ease the burden on job seekers, graduates and institutions that require timely verification of academic credentials.

Dr Njengere urged candidates to familiarise themselves with the new system by downloading the user guide available on the KNEC website.

"Navigating the e-certificate system individual applications guide. Visit the KNEC website and click on the e-certificate tab or visit the e-certificate portal. Click Sign Up/Register, choose your account type as Applicant (Student/Alumni), enter your full name and email address, then click Send OTP to receive a six-digit verification code via email. Once payment is confirmed, your certificate is ready for download," said Dr Njengere.

He added that candidates wishing to send verification reports to employers or institutions should first download their e-certificate before initiating the online verification process.

“Candidates no longer have to rely solely on physical certificates. Instead, they can securely access, download and verify their KCSE certificates online, providing a faster, more reliable and more convenient way of managing academic credentials in the digital age,” said Njengere.