KNEC vows to safeguard exam integrity despite rising candidate numbers

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The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Chief Executive Officer David Njengere. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the credibility and integrity of national examinations, saying it will not compromise on standards even as the number of candidates sitting examinations continues to grow.

As Business and Technical examinations got underway across the country this week, the examination body assured candidates, parents and education stakeholders that it has strengthened security measures, including the use of technology, to curb examination malpractice and safeguard the credibility of its assessments.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said the council remains focused on delivering fair, credible and transparent examinations despite the increasing logistical demands brought about by rising enrolment in schools, colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

"We will not compromise the credibility of our examinations. Every candidate deserves a fair opportunity to demonstrate what they know, and we have put in place robust systems, including technology, to curb examination malpractice," Njengere said.

The council has in recent years embraced digital technologies in the management of examinations, from registration of candidates and electronic transmission of examination materials to digital monitoring of assessment processes and online submission of coursework and project marks.

Officials say the adoption of technology has significantly reduced opportunities for paper leaks, impersonation and manipulation of examination records while improving efficiency in the administration of national assessments.

The renewed assurance comes as written and practical examinations for Business and Technical programmes continue nationwide, with the examination series expected to run until July 31.

Thousands of candidates are sitting examinations in Business Education and Technical courses offered under the Business and Technical Education Programme (BTEP) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

KNEC has reminded candidates that strict examination regulations remain in force throughout the assessment period.

Candidates are required to report to examination centres early for security screening and must observe all examination rules, including those relating to prohibited materials and conduct during examinations.

The council has warned that candidates found engaging in examination malpractice risk having their results cancelled, while institutions found culpable could face nullification of examination results.

Under the Kenya National Examinations Council Act, 2012, individuals found guilty of leaking examination papers face imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to Sh2 million, or both.

Njengere urged candidates to rely on adequate preparation rather than dishonest means.

"Examinations are intended to measure knowledge, competence and skills. We encourage candidates to maintain integrity because the qualifications they earn will define their future careers," he said.

The number of candidates sitting KNEC examinations has continued to rise over the years as government investment in basic education, tertiary institutions and TVET programmes expands access to learning across the country.

The increase has placed greater responsibility on the examination body to ensure every assessment is administered fairly, securely and efficiently.

Education stakeholders have lauded KNEC's sustained efforts to eliminate examination irregularities, noting that the credibility of national examinations is critical in determining learners' progression to higher levels of education and entry into the job market.

KNEC says it will continue working closely with the Ministry of Education, security agencies and examination centres to ensure the assessments are conducted smoothly, insisting that maintaining public confidence in Kenya's examination system remains its top priority.