KNEC faces Sh5 Billion deficit to administer exams this year

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The Kenya National Examinations Council Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere during Annual Educational Assessments Symposium on May 4, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is staring at a critical funding shortfall of Sh5 billion as it prepares to administer national examinations and assessments to a record 3.5 million learners this year, raising concerns over the smooth delivery of one of the country’s most important education exercises.

The deficit comes at a time when KNEC is expected to oversee an unprecedented examination season involving multiple assessment systems running concurrently, stretching its logistical, financial and human resource capacity to the limit.

According to the council, 1,300,864 learners have registered for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), 1,193,200 for the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), and 1,049,276 candidates for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), marking the first time KCSE candidature has crossed the one-million mark.

In addition, KNEC will conduct the inaugural Grade 10 School-Based Assessment (SBA) under the Competency-Based Education (CBE), bringing the total number of learners sitting national assessments between September and November to approximately 3.5 million.

The council says the scale of operations has pushed costs significantly higher, with KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere describing the season as one of the most demanding in the institution’s history.

“This year will be quite heavy. Second year of running three big assessments; KPSEA, KJSEA and KCSE, all with candidature hovering around one million. Then we have the Grade 10 cohort that will sit their first SBA in Senior School,” said Dr Njengere.

He noted that while registration has been successfully completed, the council is now focused on preparing personalized examination materials and strengthening logistics ahead of the October assessment window.

“KNEC appreciates all stakeholders for adhering to our timeliness on registration of the 3.5 million candidates in Grades 6, 9 and Form 4. We are now set to prepare their personalised summative assessment papers as we have done in the last two years,” he said.

However, the council is now struggling to bridge a major financial gap. Dr Njengere revealed that KNEC requires Sh14 billion to administer the examinations this year but has only been allocated Sh9 billion in the 2026/2027 budget, leaving a Sh5 billion deficit.

“The budget estimates for 2026/2027 is Sh9 billion against a requirement of Sh14 billion. We are working closely with the Ministry of Education to request for the difference in time to mitigate the challenges of underfunding,” he said.

The funding gap reflects a recurring challenge for KNEC, which in previous years has faced similar crises. In the 2024/2025 financial year, the council recorded a Sh3.7 billion deficit after examination administration and invigilation funds were not initially provided for in the national budget.

The situation triggered national concern and forced Parliament to step in, approving an additional Sh5.9 billion to keep the examination calendar on track. At the time, National Assembly Education Committee Chairperson Julius Melly warned that Parliament would not pass the education budget without guaranteed examination funding.

“We shall not write our report without the examination money,” Melly said during a budget hearing session.

The current strain is further compounded by the transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum, which has introduced continuous assessment alongside traditional final examinations. KNEC is now required to manage both systems simultaneously.

The introduction of the Grade 10 SBA has added another layer of complexity, requiring digital platforms, teacher training and nationwide standardisation mechanisms to ensure credibility across thousands of schools.

“We are investing in systems that allow secure capture and transmission of assessment data while ensuring teachers are adequately guided on assessment standards,” said Dr Njengere.

National Parents Association chairman, Silas Obuhatsa has warned that repeated funding shortages could undermine the integrity of national examinations if not urgently addressed.

“KNEC cannot continue operating on emergency funding every year. Exams are a constitutional right for learners and must be planned for adequately,” Obuhatsa said.