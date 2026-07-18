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Prof Ayub Gitau takes over as UoN VC ending two years of leadership vacuum

By Lewis Nyaundi | Jul. 18, 2026
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Ayub Giatu UoN VC

The new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, Prof. Ayub Gitau, has unveiled an ambitious plan to rebuild Kenya’s premier university, placing staff unity and financial recovery at the centre of his first days in office after years of leadership wrangles, governance disputes and financial distress.

Speaking during his inauguration as the university’s ninth substantive vice-chancellor, Prof. Gitau said restoring confidence among staff and putting the university on a sustainable financial footing would lay the foundation for wider reforms aimed at improving student services, strengthening research and restoring the institution’s standing.

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UoN Vice Chancellor University of Nairobi Prof. Ayub Gitau UASU
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