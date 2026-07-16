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Parliament committee urges TVETs to intensify student recruitment

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 16, 2026
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The National Assembly's Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education chair and Luanda MP Dick Maungu on July 16, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Institutions of higher learning have been urged to intensify student recruitment and public awareness campaigns to reverse declining enrolment.

The National Assembly's Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education (PIC-G&E) has called on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to push for more enrolment of more learners, describing technical education as a key pillar in addressing youth unemployment and supporting Kenya's industrialisation agenda.

The committee, chaired by Luanda MP Dick Maungu said many TVET institutions have recorded reduced student enrolment due to delayed government capitation and the inability of many prospective learners to afford tuition fees.

While acknowledging that the government is working to address these financial challenges, he challenged institutional heads to play a more proactive role in promoting technical education.

"We recently met the Cabinet Secretary for Education and raised concerns affecting TVET institutions, including delayed capitation and declining enrolment. While government addresses these challenges, principals must also step up public awareness campaigns to attract more students to their institutions," said Maungu.

He noted that thousands of students who fail to secure placement in universities each year could build successful careers through technical and vocational training if they receive adequate information about available courses and career opportunities.

"As you are aware, TVETs play a central role in developing the skilled workforce needed for industrialisation and economic growth," he added.

Maungu made the appeal during a meeting with the management of Sigalagala National Polytechnic, Bunyala Technical and Vocational College, Mukurweini Technical and Vocational College, Ndia Technical and Vocational College, and Kipipiri Technical and Vocational College. The session formed part of the committee's examination of Auditor-General's reports for the 2018/19 to 2024/25 financial years.

The government has in recent years expanded investment in TVET education as part of its broader strategy to equip young people with practical and industry-relevant skills.

The institutions are expected to produce technicians, artisans and other skilled professionals needed to support manufacturing, construction, agriculture, information technology and other sectors driving Kenya's economic transformation.

However, stakeholders have continued to raise concerns over delayed capitation, inadequate funding and low public awareness, which have affected enrolment in some institutions.

The committee also commended Sigalagala National Polytechnic for its remarkable growth and prudent financial management, describing it as a model for other public TVET institutions.

Maungu praised Chief Principal Evans Bosire for steering the institution's rapid expansion, noting that student enrolment had grown from approximately 5,000 to more than 17,000 during his tenure.

He further applauded the institution for implementing internally funded development projects worth more than Sh200 million.

"This is a clear demonstration that when public resources are managed prudently, institutions can expand, improve infrastructure and deliver quality training without compromising accountability," he said.

Committee members also encouraged TVET principals to strengthen partnerships with Members of Parliament to increase access to bursaries and scholarships through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Kilome MP Thaddeus Nzambia said sustained community outreach would help bridge the information gap that prevents many young people from enrolling in technical institutions.

"Many young people are missing opportunities simply because they are unaware of the courses available in our TVET institutions. Principals must take the training to the people through sustained outreach and career awareness campaigns," said Nzambia.

He added, "Work hand in hand with your Members of Parliament. Through NG-CDF bursaries and scholarships, we can ensure that no deserving student is locked out of technical and vocational training because of financial constraints."

The committee maintained that increasing enrolment in TVET institutions will be essential in equipping Kenya's growing youth population with employable skills, reducing unemployment and supporting the country's long-term economic development.

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Related Topics

Student Recruitment TVET Education TVET Institutions Luanda MP Dick Maungu
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