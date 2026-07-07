Learners use Music festival to champion conservation, peace

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State House Girls School students perform during the 98th Kenya Music Festival Nairobi Edition, at Buruburu Girls School on July 4, 2026'.[Benard Orwongo,Standard]

As the 98th edition of the Kenya Music Festival gathers momentum across the country, through poetry, music, dance and elocution, learners continue tackling some of Kenya's most pressing social, economic and environmental challenges.

Learners in Comprehensive schools have also demonstrated high performances proving that arts have become powerful tools for civic education and national development away from the classroom.

At the Coast Region Kenya Music Festival, Brighter Days International School from Taveta Sub-county in Taita-Taveta County captivated adjudicators and audiences with performances carrying messages on financial literacy, environmental conservation, human-wildlife conflict, integrity, education, peace and youth empowerment.

School Director Rachael Mugo said every performance was carefully designed to entertain while educating society on issues that affect everyday life.

"Each presentation was carefully prepared to communicate meaningful messages while entertaining the audience through artistic expression. The learners demonstrated confidence, creativity, teamwork and excellent stage presence, making every performance both educational and enjoyable," she said.

The school participated in numerous sponsored classes, including those by Equity Bank, the Central Bank of Kenya, KICD, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK), UNICEF, Farmers Choice, Data Protection and Tourism, among others.

One of the strongest themes emerging from the performances was environmental conservation and the need to protect Kenya's natural resources.

Through songs, poems and dramatized presentations, learners called on communities to plant more trees, conserve water sources, reduce pollution and embrace proper waste management to combat climate change.

The learners also highlighted the growing challenge of human-wildlife conflict, particularly in wildlife-rich counties such as Taita-Taveta, where communities frequently interact with elephants and other wild animals.

Using creative performances, they urged communities living near national parks and wildlife corridors to embrace peaceful coexistence while encouraging authorities to strengthen conservation measures that protect both human lives and wildlife habitats.

The performances emphasized that wildlife remains one of Kenya's greatest national treasures, supporting tourism, creating employment and contributing significantly to the country's economy.

Learners appealed for greater public participation in conservation efforts and responsible environmental stewardship.

The festival also became a platform for promoting financial literacy among young people. Learners encouraged responsible saving, budgeting, entrepreneurship and prudent use of financial resources, arguing that financial knowledge equips individuals to become self-reliant and improve their quality of life.

Choir director Oracle Chege said education remains the foundation upon which responsible citizens are built.

"We encouraged fellow learners to remain disciplined, work hard in their studies and make good use of educational opportunities. Education empowers individuals to transform their lives and contribute positively to their communities," he said.

Integrity and ethical leadership also featured prominently throughout the performances.

Teacher Eric Ongojo said the presentations challenged learners to reject corruption, dishonesty and misuse of public resources while embracing honesty, accountability and responsibility.

"The learners emphasized that responsible leadership begins with personal discipline and integrity. Leaders who uphold moral values inspire trust, promote justice and create peaceful and progressive societies," he said.

The performances equally celebrated Kenya's rich cultural diversity through traditional songs, dances and costumes drawn from different communities. Learners promoted unity, peaceful coexistence and mutual respect while urging Kenyans to reject tribalism, discrimination and violence.

Teachers Jackline and Serah said preserving cultural heritage remains essential in strengthening national cohesion.

"Our performances encouraged tolerance, cooperation and appreciation of Kenya's rich cultural diversity. Culture is our identity, and preserving it strengthens unity among communities," they said.

Beyond the Coast region, similar messages have echoed across the country as regional festivals continue.

Curtains have gone down on the Nairobi, Eastern and Nyanza regional festivals held at Buruburu Girls High School, Chuka School and Nyabururu Girls National School respectively. In Nyanza, Ken Obura Senior School earned praise after emerging best in the Qaswida (Islamic song) category under the guidance of teacher Doria Atieno.

Attention has now shifted to the Western Region Festival taking place at St. Luke's Boys High School, Kimilili, ahead of the national finals that will be hosted at Kibabii University in Bungoma County.

The Kenya Music Festival, organised by the Ministry of Education, has continued expanding beyond artistic competition to align with the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum by nurturing learners' talents while developing life skills.

Organisers say music and performing arts provide learners with opportunities to develop confidence, discipline, teamwork, creativity and communication skills while addressing real-life issues affecting their communities.