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Teachers and civil servants laugh all the way to bank as July pay rise takes effect

By Lewis Nyaundi | Jul. 1, 2026

Teachers and civil servants are set for a salary boost beginning July pay as the government rolls out the latest phase of public sector wage enhancements.

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