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Cyril Maloba: The math teacher who refused to stop

By Caroline Chebet | Jul. 1, 2026
Mathematics teacher Fenwick Cyril Maloba delivers one of the marathon lessons at Menengai High School during his 45-hour Guinness World Record attempt for the longest mathematics lesson. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

At 5:01am on Sunday, the clock hit the 45-hour mark for Nakuru Mathematics teacher Fenwick Malobah. He had officially completed a gruelling teaching marathon that began at 8am on Friday, putting him in a position to claim bragging rights in the Guinness World Records, once the attempt is ratified.

As dawn broke, Malobah was delivering his final lesson of the historic run, Commercial Arithmetic. Despite the heavy physical toll of the past two days, he pushed through with a sudden surge of vigour, guiding his final cohort of students through the topic. “45 hours ago, it was only a dream, now it is a reality. It is possible,” he concluded.

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