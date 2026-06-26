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'Mbuzi, mabati, bongo flava and gomesi' among new words in latest Oxford edition

By Juliet Omelo | Jun. 26, 2026
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Oxford University Press East Africa Chief Publishing Officer Beatrice Karanja and KESSHA National Chairperson Willie Kuria during the unveiling of the new edition. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Oxford has unveiled its latest edition of the dictionary that aligns with Kenya’s Competency-Based Education.

The latest 11th edition of Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary with 2,000 new words further seeks to support evolving language needs.

The new words like mbuzi, mabati, bongo flava and gomesi, the publisher said, place greater emphasis on independent learning, communication and critical thinking skills.

“English is no longer just a subject; it is the foundation for learning across the curriculum,” OUP said in a statement released during the launch.

The publisher noted that reference tools such as dictionaries are increasingly becoming essential in classrooms as learners are required to interpret meanings, pronunciation and word usage independently.

“The use of reference tools such as dictionaries is now embedded across learning areas, with curriculum activities requiring learners to interpret meaning, pronunciation, and word usage independently,” the statement said.

To respond to these changing needs, OUP said it has updated its flagship dictionary to better reflect modern language use and classroom realities.

The latest 11th edition of Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary with 2,000 new words further seeks to support evolving language needs. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

“Recognising this shift, OUP has reimagined its flagship dictionary to meet the realities of today’s classroom,” the publisher said.

The latest edition contains more than 2,000 new words and meanings, including terms associated with artificial intelligence, climate change and digital culture. It also expands its coverage of World English by incorporating East African expressions such as ‘mbuzi’ and ‘Bongo Flava’.

Speaking during the launch, Oxford University Press East Africa Chief Publishing Officer Beatrice Karanja said the revised edition was designed to support learners across all subjects.

“At Oxford University Press, we recognise that strong English proficiency underpins success across the curriculum. This new edition is closely aligned to curriculum needs, enabling learners to think critically, express themselves clearly, and succeed in a rapidly changing world,” said Karanja.

The dictionary also includes learning tools such as writing and speaking tutors, visual vocabulary builders and real-life usage examples aimed at improving comprehension and communication skills.

KESSHA National Chairperson Willie Kuria said the dictionary remains an important academic resource in secondary schools.

“For generations, the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary has been an essential resource in our schools, particularly at Senior School level. It is not only a tool for learning English, but a critical support for understanding concepts across subjects. The clarity of language and additional learning resources enable students to grasp even complex STEM and mathematical terms with ease,” said Kuria.

Education stakeholders say strong literacy and language skills will be critical to the success of learners as Kenya continues implementing the CBE curriculum in junior and senior schools.

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Related Topics

Oxford Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary Oxford New Words CBE Curriculum
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