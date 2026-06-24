African universities face governance pressure from AI, funding strain

Audio By Vocalize

Mount Kenya University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi, presents a token of appreciation to Prof. Stephanie, Principal in Charge of Transnational Education Programmes at Lancaster University, UK. [Courtesy]

African universities are under pressure to overhaul governance systems as artificial intelligence, shrinking budgets and rising accountability demands reshape higher education across the continent.

University leaders meeting at a forum at Lancaster University, UK, said governing councils must shift from compliance-focused oversight to strategic stewardship to remain effective in a rapidly changing sector.

They said universities now operate in an environment where funding is tightening, competition for students is increasing and pressure to demonstrate measurable academic and social impact is growing.

Artificial intelligence is also accelerating disruption in higher education, forcing institutions to rethink curriculum design, digital infrastructure and graduate readiness for emerging labour markets.

Participants said universities that fail to modernise governance systems risk weaker innovation, declining research output and reduced financial stability.

They added that governing councils must strengthen capacity in areas such as technology, finance, risk management and legal oversight to improve decision-making in complex institutional environments.

The forum also examined how universities can diversify income through research commercialisation, industry partnerships and endowment building as traditional funding sources become less reliable.

Analysts said governance challenges persist across many institutions, including unclear boundaries between councils and management, limited technical expertise and weak use of data in decision-making processes.

They said digital governance is becoming increasingly important as universities adopt artificial intelligence systems, cybersecurity frameworks and data-driven management tools.

Mount Kenya University Council Chair Dr Vincent Gaitho said universities must rethink governance structures to remain viable in a rapidly changing higher education landscape shaped by financial pressure and technological disruption.

He said governing councils must move beyond routine oversight and take a stronger role in guiding long-term institutional direction and sustainability planning.

Gaitho said many councils still rely on outdated decision-making approaches that no longer match the speed and complexity of current challenges facing universities.

He added that effective governance now depends on the ability to interpret data, manage risk and anticipate disruption rather than rely on intuition or tradition.

“The quality of governance determines the quality of institutional performance,” said Gaitho.

He said universities must strengthen governance systems that support innovation, accountability and strategic planning if they are to remain competitive globally.

He also urged councils to broaden their expertise base to include skills in technology, finance, law and innovation to match evolving institutional demands.

“The era of governing by intuition is over,” said Gaitho, adding that institutions must adopt data-driven tools such as dashboards, financial analytics and risk reports to support decision-making.