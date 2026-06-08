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Kapenguria Boys closed indefinitely as wave of unrest spreads

By Irissheel Shanzu | Jun. 8, 2026
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A dormitory was set on fire at Kapenguria Boys High School on June 7, 2026. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]  

Kapenguria Boys High School has been closed indefinitely following student unrest on Sunday night, where a dormitory, a mattress store and the library were set on fire. 

‎‎The fire was contained before it spread to other buildings.

‎No injuries were reported during the incident.

‎School management and relevant authorities have launched investigations into the incident.

‎‎School principal, Moses Ndeda, said the students staged the protest while demanding to be released to go home.

‎‎“The students were asking why they were still in school while other schools had already closed. We have since released them to go home. The fire was contained, although we are yet to assess the value of the property destroyed,” said Ndeda.

‎‎Authorities are expected to release a comprehensive report once the assessment of the damage is complete. 

And Trans Nzoia County Director of Education Pamella Akello said St Brigid Girls, Kiminini, and St Joseph's Girls High Schools in Trans Nzoia County, were closed after students demanded to be released to go home.

Meanwhile, Jomo Kenyatta Boys High School in Bahati, Nakuru County, has been closed indefinitely after students went on the rampage and shattered classroom windows.

Jomo Kenyatta Girls, was closed last week.

The government has insisted that learning will proceed despite the wave of student unrest that has led to deaths and destruction of property in schools.

Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said there were no plans for unscheduled closure of schools for the half-term break.

He noted that only 0.8 per cent of secondary schools across the country have been affected by the wave of unrest. 

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Related Topics

Kapenguria Boys High School Student Unrest Education PS Julius Bitok St Brigid Girls, Kiminini
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