Ameru association wants African culture incorporated in CBE

Audio By Vocalize

Prof Jacob Kaimenyi, chair of the Ameru Cultural Stakeholders Association. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

The Prof Jacob Kaimenyi-chaired Ameru Cultural Stakeholders Association (ACSA) has called for the introduction of African culture and heritage in the Competence-Based Education (CBE).

Speaking when the association hosted members of the London-headquartered Ateker International Development Organisation (AIDO) for a cultural visit and exchange in Meru, Prof Kaimenyi said the use of culture would be a powerful tool to promote positive values among school-going children as well as respect for authority.

The two organisations also held discussions with Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma before they visited cultural centres in the county.

"Culture should be incorporated in the CBE, because it has potential as a crucial tool for learning," Kaimenyi, a former Education Cabinet Secretary in former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, said.

He said there were many cultural centres that can serve as learning sites on African wildlife, attire, foods and way of life, saying children in different grades can significantly benefit from the facilities.

"The cultural centres have beautiful carvings of wild animals, birds and other materials and they can serve as teaching areas. The children can visit and see, touch and learn about our wildlife, our traditional foods and practices that held traditional communities together, before colonialists came," he said.

"Many children who do not have access to TV and even those who have can learn a lot at the cultural centres that we have. This would be an unforgettable learning experience for the children," he added.

At the same time he emphasized that there was need to teach about the traditional foods, for health and nutritional benefits.

Kaimenyi regretted that children as well as older persons had abandoned traditional foods in favour of unhealthy 'foreign' foods that experts had cited for various lifestyle diseases.

"Our children should be taught how to prepare and consume healthy traditional foods such as yams, porridge, arrowroots and others. We must embrace and love traditional foods,” he said.

"In the past before the colonialists came, we used to consume only traditional foods and we had healthy, productive people. We need to go back to our roots," he added.

The former CS hailed the Culture Bill 2024 and called for funding of cultural centres because of the role they can play in the education of children.

"We have Act of Mercy and Mwariama cultural centres (in Tigania) and others in Imenti and other parts. They needs funds from the government, for us to be able to promote the teaching of our African cultural heritage," Kaimenyi said.

He raised concerns over the emergence of lesbianism and homosexuality in schools, saying this never existed in traditional African communities.

"Domestic violence and femicide exist and it must end, as well as same-sex relationships," he said.

He said in the traditional communities, the woman was never attacked.

"We want our girls and women to be respected. Even during wars in traditional times, women and girls were never harmed," he said.

Governor Mutuma emphasized the role of African culture and traditional heritage in socio-economic development, and said his administration had set funds to promote its restoration, preservation and promotion.

"We left our African culture and embraced the European culture," he said, adding that his administration was keen to partner with others in protecting and promoting it.

"African culture is a blessing and our heritage," he added.

Mutuma revealed that just like his late father, former Njuri Ncheke Supreme Council of Ameru elders chairman Paul M'Ethingia, he was committed to the preservation of positive traditional norms and values.

Chuka University VC Prof Mbaka Nduru called on communities to embrace and protect African cultural heritage.