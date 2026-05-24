MPs demand urgent release of funds to avert Grade 11, 12 textbook delays

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MPs have called for a review of the Government’s textbook procurement and funding model amid fears delayed capitation disbursements could disrupt printing and distribution of Grade 11 and Grade 12 books under the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

The lawmakers raised concerns during a session of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education, where Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) officials, and other education agencies appeared to defend the 2026/27 budget estimates.