Scholars urged to advance innovation-driven research with social impact

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Scholars during the 6th International Multidisciplinary Conference in Rongo University. [James Omoro, Standard]

Universities have been urged to ensure research goes beyond theory to enhance solutions for societal problems.

In a research paper presentation event dubbed the 6th Multidisciplinary Conference held at Rongo University, scholars from various universities in Kenya presented their research papers.

However, there are questions over the impact of research done by various universities. This is due to lack of effort to put the findings and recommendations into practice.

Dr Carol Hunja, the Secretary for Higher Education in the Ministry of Education and Rongo University Vice Chancellor Samuel Gudu said measures must be put in place to ensure every research conducted does not remain a theory.

Speaking during the event, Dr Hunja explained that the main purpose of research is to help in providing societal problems through innovation.

She said the conference had helped in the exchange of ideas through innovation.

“By coming together through a conference of this nature, universities can promote a research agenda through innovation. This helps to make a difference in the community,” Hunja said.

She said the Ministry of Education is committed to funding research in the country.

“The government allocates two per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for research. Research is a priority of the government,” Dr Hunja said.

Prof Gudu emphasized that research must go beyond theory and become a catalyst for practical solutions that are sustainable and impactful to society.

He said that the conference enhanced reflection of shared commitment to advancing knowledge, fostering innovation and addressing the complex contemporary challenges facing society.

“This year’s conference theme, “Transformative Research and Innovation for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future,” speaks directly to the role of the university as a driver of meaningful change,” Prof Gudu said.

He said innovation should empower communities, reduce inequalities, and create opportunities for all.

“This calls for collaborative, interdisciplinary approaches that bring together diverse perspectives and expertise. Let us remain mindful of inclusivity, ensuring our research studies address the needs of all members of society, especially those often left behind,” he said.

The Conference Organising Committee Chairman, John Ambuchi, expressed optimism that the knowledge shared during the conference will help address problems affecting local communities.

“Most of the presentations are research topics from this area. I am certain that the research will solve the locals’ problems,” Dr Ambuchi said.