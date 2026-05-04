Dropout persist as learners exit CBE system

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Grade 10 learners present their projects during KNEC symposium on May 4, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

At least 151,691 learners from the pioneer cohort of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) have dropped out before reaching Grade 10, exposing significant gaps in Kenya’s education system and raising concerns over retention and learning outcomes.

However, this variance is attributed to natural atrocity with government saying the transition rate his is a long period of time between Grade 3 and Grade 9.

A new national assessment report by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) shows that while enrolment and transition rates remain strong in the early years, a notable number of learners exit the system as they progress to junior secondary school.

“If you look at the transition, it is better with CBE as compared with the 8.4.4 system. A long the way some learners will drop out due to death, nature shocks” Dr David Njengere, CEO KNEC said.

The report tracked over 1.28 million learners who were in Grade 3 in 2019. By 2022, about 1.25 million sat the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), reflecting a 91 percent retention rate.

However, by Grade 9, the number had dropped to 1.13 million, translating to a retention rate of 88.17 percent.

KNEC education expert Joseph Githinji said the trend points to deeper systemic challenges.

“This gradual attrition signals systemic issues that go beyond access. While retention remains relatively high, the loss of learners is significant enough to require urgent intervention,” he said.

According to the report, the transition from Grade 3 to Grade 6 stands at 96.9 percent, but the decline becomes more evident in upper primary and junior secondary, where academic demands increase and learning gaps widen.

Polycarp Otieno, education specialist in UNICEF global practice linked the dropout trend to natural challenges calling for urgent interventions.

“While we run the education systems, learning is not going the directions we desire, globally, two in three aged 10 are not reading with comprehension and nine in 10 children regionally,” Otieno said.

He noted that shocks continue to disrupt education systems, with last year alone more than 240 million children globally had their education disrupted from floods, heat waves, or climate related shocks. Out of these 8 million being in Africa while in Kenya was 2 million.

“We still struggle to translate the learning crisis into system level decision particularly on policy and financing,” he said.

The learners’ performance index drops from 55.7 in Grade 3 to 39.0 in Grade 9, indicating reduced mastery as subjects become more complex.

The report notes that while CBC has been effective in introducing competencies, it struggles to sustain deeper understanding.

Learners tend to perform better in practical, project-based subjects such as Creative Arts and Agriculture, but face difficulties in theory-heavy areas like Mathematics and languages.

“CBC implementation is yielding strong outcomes in applied learning, but requires stronger reinforcement of foundational theory and conceptual understanding,” the report states.

The situation is further worsened by equity challenges.

Learners with disabilities, particularly those with visual and hearing impairments, face persistent barriers, recording lower performance levels and higher dropout risks.

The report also highlights overage learners as a vulnerable group.

In some arid and semi-arid regions, more than half of the learners are older than the expected age for their grade, a factor linked to poor performance and increased likelihood of dropping out.

“Overage learners consistently lag, underscoring the need for timely school entry, targeted remediation, and differentiated instructional support,” Githinji added.

To address the crisis, KNEC recommends strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy, enhancing teacher training, and improving the use of formative assessments.

It also calls for better resourcing, particularly in teaching abstract and theory-based content, as well as expanding digital literacy.

Further proposals include scaling up inclusive education through assistive technologies, specialised learning materials, and additional teacher support for learners with disabilities.

Targeted interventions for overage learners, including remedial programmes and flexible learning pathways, have also been recommended.

As Kenya continues to roll out CBC, stakeholders are now urging a shift in focus from access to quality and retention to ensure that all learners successfully transition through the system.

“There is need to strengthen conceptual learning, improve equity, and ensure no learner is left behind,” Githinji said.