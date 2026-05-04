Inside government's fresh bid to fix Competency-Based Education gaps

Audio By Vocalize

Learners at Lopii Primary School, which is recording low enrollment in Turkana County. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

With mounting pressure to deliver an education system that is equitable and relevant to learners across the country, stakeholders will converge in Nairobi for a high-level national symposium convened by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).

The meeting will focus on addressing gaps in the country’s competency-based education system and aligning learning with the demands of a fast-changing, technology-driven world.

The five-day forum, organised through Knec’s Educational Assessment Resource Centre (EARC), comes at a critical time as Kenya’s transition to Competency-Based Education (CBE) faces both progress and growing pains.

The symposium, themed “Reimagining Curriculum, Pedagogy and Assessment for Inclusive, Innovative and Future-Ready Learning,” will bring together policymakers, teachers, researchers, and technology experts to reflect on emerging challenges and chart a new path for education reform.

At the heart of the discussions will be the need to align curriculum design, teaching methods, and assessment systems—an issue that has emerged as a major bottleneck in the effective implementation of CBE.

Despite significant investments in reforms, gaps in pedagogy, teacher preparedness, and assessment practices continue to undermine the intended outcomes of the new system.

Knec Chief Executive Officer David Njengere emphasised the urgency of addressing these challenges, noting that assessment must evolve beyond mere certification to become a tool for improving learning outcomes and guiding policy decisions.

“Assessment is no longer just about grading learners. It is a critical driver of teaching quality, learner support, and evidence-based policy direction,” Dr Njengere said.

One of the key issues to be addressed is the use of data in improving education outcomes. Stakeholders will examine how insights from national assessments such as Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), and KILEA can be better utilised to strengthen curriculum delivery and classroom practice.

There are concerns that while vast amounts of assessment data are collected, its application in improving teaching and learning remains limited.

The symposium will also tackle the growing importance of digital and e-assessment, particularly in the wake of rapid technological advancements.

Teachers across the country have raised concerns about inadequate training and limited infrastructure to support digital assessment tools. Addressing these capacity gaps is expected to be a major focus, with calls for enhanced teacher training and increased investment in digital systems.

Closely linked to this is the integration of artificial intelligence in education—an emerging frontier that presents both opportunities and risks.

Participants will explore how AI can be used to personalise learning, improve assessment accuracy, and support learners with special needs, while also addressing ethical concerns such as data privacy, fairness, and governance.

“Technology, including artificial intelligence, must be harnessed responsibly to enhance fairness, validity, and inclusivity in educational assessment,” Njengere added, reflecting growing global concerns about the unchecked adoption of AI in education systems.

Another critical issue on the agenda is inclusive education, particularly for learners with special needs.

The symposium will examine how assessment systems can be redesigned to accommodate diverse learners and ensure that no child is left behind. Experts argue that current assessment models often fail to adequately capture the abilities of learners with disabilities, limiting their opportunities for progression and success.

The role of teachers will also come under scrutiny, with discussions focusing on the need to redesign pedagogy to match the demands of competency-based and technology-enabled learning environments.

Teachers are expected to be equipped not only with subject knowledge but also with skills in data interpretation, digital assessment, and learner-centred teaching approaches.

“Supporting teachers to redesign pedagogy and assessment for digital, competency-based environments is critical if we are to achieve future-ready learning,” Njengere emphasised.

The symposium will further address the alignment of education with labour market needs, a concern that has gained prominence amid rising youth unemployment.

Stakeholders will explore frameworks for strengthening collaboration between academia and industry to ensure that learners acquire practical, employable skills. This includes discussions on dual certification and work-integrated learning models that bridge the gap between education and the workplace.

In addition, participants will examine the implementation of senior school pathways, particularly in areas such as creative arts and sports, which are increasingly being recognised as viable career options.

There is a growing push to ensure that these pathways are supported by robust assessment systems that accurately measure competencies and support learner progression.

Cybersecurity and data protection in digital assessments will also feature prominently, especially as the education sector becomes more reliant on technology.

Experts warn that without strong governance frameworks, the integrity and credibility of assessments could be compromised.

The symposium will also provide a platform for showcasing innovative practices, including project-based assessments, learner portfolios, and exhibitions that demonstrate real-world competencies.

These approaches are seen as critical in moving away from traditional exam-focused systems towards more holistic models of assessment.

Ultimately, the forum aims to produce actionable recommendations that will inform policy and practice, strengthening the implementation of competency-based education in Kenya.

A joint communiqué is expected at the end of the symposium, outlining key resolutions and strategies for advancing a more inclusive, responsive, and future-ready education system.

Njengere further noted that as Kenya continues to navigate the complexities of education reform, the symposium presents a crucial opportunity to confront existing challenges and build consensus on the way forward.

“The future of education lies in our ability to integrate curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment in a way that prepares learners not just for exams, but for life and work in a rapidly evolving world,” he added.