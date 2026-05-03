Ruto defends timely disbursement of capitation funds

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto at the A.I.C. Githumu, Kandara, Murang’a County. [Ruto, Facebook]

President William Ruto has defended his administration’s handling of education funding, saying the timely release of capitation funds is easing pressure on schools and ensuring uninterrupted learning nationwide.

Speaking during a church service at A.I.C. Githumu in Murang'a County, Ruto dismissed criticism from political opponents, accusing them of politicising education rather than supporting reforms to improve learning conditions.

He said the government has changed the disbursement schedule, ensuring funds reach schools before the start of each term, unlike in previous years when delays disrupted operations.

“We agreed that we want to keep our children in school. Previously, principals had to wait for capitation after reopening. From this year, funds are disbursed before the start of each term,” he said.

He noted that schools received capitation for the first and second terms at least a week before reopening, adding that Sh23 billion was released on April 23, with the balance expected before the third term begins.

The President said the new approach marks a significant shift from past practices that often forced school heads to rely on credit or ask parents for extra levies to sustain operations.

Ruto maintained that the reforms are part of broader efforts to stabilise the education sector and reduce financial uncertainty for schools and parents.

He urged school administrators and Boards of Management to ensure the prudent use of public funds, warning that mismanagement could undermine progress in improving access to and the quality of education.

“Education stakeholders must prioritise our children and ensure funds sent to schools are used responsibly,” he said.

The disbursement of capitation funds has long been a contentious issue in Kenya, with delays frequently blamed for strained school budgets and increased financial burdens on parents.

Education experts have consistently called for predictable funding cycles to support effective planning and service delivery.

The President also used the platform to call for issue-based politics, urging leaders to focus on development records rather than divisive rhetoric.

He cited reforms in agriculture among his administration’s achievements, noting that fertiliser prices have dropped from Sh6,000 to Sh2,500, while coffee earnings have improved following the removal of brokers and cartels.

“We have eliminated cartels in the coffee sector, which is why prices have risen significantly,” he said.