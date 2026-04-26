Education reforms architect Prof. Raphael Munavu dies

Audio By Vocalize

Prof. Raphael Munavu during the burial of his son Michael Charles Mutemi Munavu in Mbilini village kangundo subcounty on Nov. 26, 2022. [John Muia, Standard]

A renowned academic and education reformist, Prof. Raphael Munavu, has died, the family has confirmed.

The former Vice-Chancellor of Moi University died on Sunday, April 26, while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital, bringing to a close a distinguished career that spanned more than four decades.

Prof Munavu, a towering figure, his influence shaped higher education and national policy for decades.

Prof. Munavu was widely respected for his contribution to science, university leadership, and education reforms, with many describing him as a disciplined administrator and mentor to generations of students.

Prof. Munavu’s life was deeply influenced by a belief in education as the cornerstone of national progress.

His academic journey took him to the United States, where he studied chemistry, earning degrees from Kalamazoo College, Wayne State University, and a PhD from the University of Detroit.

Upon returning to Kenya in the 1970s, he joined the University of Nairobi as a lecturer in the Department of Chemistry.

He quickly built a reputation as a rigorous yet supportive teacher. Among his students was President William Ruto, who would later refer to him as a mentor.

Over the years, Prof. Munavu rose through the ranks of academia, serving as Dean of the Faculty of Science at the University of Nairobi before taking on leadership roles at Egerton University and later becoming Vice-Chancellor of Moi University between 1998 and 2002.

Beyond university administration, he played a pivotal role in national education governance.

He served as Chairperson of the Kenya National Examinations Council for a decade, overseeing key reforms in the country’s assessment system, and later chaired the Kenya National Academy of Sciences, where he championed the integration of research into development policy.

In recent years, Prof. Munavu returned to the national spotlight when President Ruto appointed him to chair the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms in 2022.

The team was tasked with reviewing Kenya’s education system, including the implementation of the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

Under his leadership, the task force conducted nationwide consultations and delivered a comprehensive report in 2023, offering recommendations aimed at aligning education with the country’s economic and social needs.

The Kenya National Academy of Sciences described him as “a towering figure in science and policy whose work helped bridge research, education, and national development.”

Colleagues and former students remembered him as a principled leader who valued integrity, discipline, and intellectual rigor.