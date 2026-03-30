Kaimosi University set to take over Sh192 million Vokoli Campus

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Kaimosi Friends University (KAFU) in Vihiga county . [Brian Kisanji,Standard]

A long-running dispute over a Sh192 million education complex in Vihiga County is nearing resolution, following advanced plans to hand over the facility to Kaimosi Friends University (KAFU).

The complex, built through the Sabatia Constituency Development Fund (CDF), has remained unused for more than 12 years. However, a breakthrough was achieved on March 27, 2026, when residents of Vokoli endorsed a proposal to transfer part of the infrastructure at Moi Girls Vokoli High School to the university.

Representing the Vice Chancellor, Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Administration, Finance, Planning and Development, Prof. Thomas Kipkurgat, said the latest development will unlock new opportunities for both the university and the community.

“The establishment of the College of Health Sciences in Vokoli will not only strengthen our academic footprint but also contribute to training future healthcare professionals while opening up new opportunities for the community,” he said.

The decision followed a public participation forum that brought together community members, local leaders and university officials. The meeting focused on the proposed partial takeover and utilization of the school’s facilities by KAFU’s Faculty of Health Sciences, marking a significant step toward resolving the long-standing stalemate.

Residents welcomed the move, citing expected benefits including job creation, business growth and improved access to higher education.

“We are very happy and proud to support this proposal because it will open a new chapter for Vokoli. Having a university facility in our area will bring development closer to the people and create opportunities for our children and future generations,” said resident John Amunga.

The project dates back to 2014, when former Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi initiated plans to establish the Vihiga University College of Health Sciences at Vokoli.

At the time, stakeholders envisioned the institution growing into a fully-fledged university the proposed Vihiga University of Agriculture and Technology. A Sh192 million complex was subsequently constructed, with plans to relocate the high school.

The proposal to establish another university in Vihiga had previously drawn mixed reactions from education stakeholders and political leaders.

At the centre of the debate was the proposed Vokoli-based Vihiga University College of Health Sciences, which some viewed as a potential rival to KAFU.

Historically, both institutions evolved in parallel since 2014. While Agoi championed the Vokoli-based college, KAFU began as Kaimosi Friends University College (KAFUCO) under the mentorship of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

In August 2022, former President Uhuru Kenyatta granted KAFUCO a charter, officially transforming it into a fully-fledged university the first in Vihiga County.

Chairman of the Board of Management at Moi Girls Vokoli, Indimuli Kahi, described the move as a timely resolution to years of uncertainty.

“This is more than a transfer of ownership; it is the realization of a dream. It breathes life into our community’s vision of hosting a university presence and ensures that our resources serve a meaningful, long-term purpose,” he said.

The initial proposal had sought to place the Vokoli facility under Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), but momentum has since shifted in favour of KAFU.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has previously backed the plan to hand over the facility to KAFU rather than establish a separate institution, a position he reiterated during the university’s inaugural graduation ceremony in December 2022.

Area MP Clement Sloya also supported the initiative, noting the significant public investment already made.

“Our people deserve institutions that not only educate but also uplift communities. This initiative has the power to position Vokoli as a centre of excellence in health sciences and a key driver of development in Vihiga County,” he said.

If fully approved, the facility will host Kaimosi Friends University’s College of Health Sciences.

The Vokoli campus is expected to open in May 2026, with the first full student intake scheduled for September 2026 — potentially marking the end of a decade-long wait to put the multi-million shilling project into use.