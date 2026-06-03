State seeks 30-day detention of Utumishi Girls arson suspects

Students linked to the Utumishi Girls High School dormitory fire that claimed the lives of 16 students appear before Chief Magistrate Ramadhan Abdulqadir at the Naivasha Law Courts. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Inside the packed courtroom at Naivasha Law Courts, tension hung heavily in the air as anxious parents and members of the public waited for proceedings involving nine students from Utumishi Girls High School, Gilgil, accused of arson that led to the deaths of nine of their colleagues.