×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse

By Lewis Nyaundi | Mar. 20, 2026

PS Higher Education Beatrice Inyangala before Senate Education Committee on new university funding model at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, March 20, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Cracks are beginning to emerge in President William Ruto’s much-touted university funding model, raising concerns that it could slide into the same troubles that plagued its predecessor.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

University Funding Model Education President Ruto Higher Education Budget
.

Latest Stories

Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
Business
By Macharia Kamau and Ndungu Gachane
22 mins ago
Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
22 mins ago
Broiler farming: How farmers can profit from meat chicken keeping
Smart Harvest
By Watsson Messo
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
By Macharia Kamau and Ndungu Gachane 22 mins ago
Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
ODM fallout: Delegates meet to seal Sifuna's SG fate
By Ndung’u Gachane 22 mins ago
ODM fallout: Delegates meet to seal Sifuna's SG fate
Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth
By Kamau Muthoni 22 mins ago
Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth
From Kigali to Nairobi, Equity Bank hit by a string of heists
By David Odongo 22 mins ago
From Kigali to Nairobi, Equity Bank hit by a string of heists
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved