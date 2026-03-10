Teachers in limbo as TSC seeks separate funding for work injuries, group life cover

Audio By Vocalize

Health CS Aden Duale, KUPPET SG Akelo Misori and chair Omboko Milemba meeting on teachers medical cover on March 10, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The government has clarified that the teachers’ Group Life Cover and benefits under the Work Injury Benefits Act (WIBA) are not administered under the Social Health Authority (SHA), leaving the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to seek separate funding from the National Treasury.

The clarification follows high-level talks between the Ministry of Health, SHA, and the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) on reforms to the teachers’ medical scheme under the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF).

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, TSC Acting Chief Executive Eveleen Mitei, and KUPPET Secretary-General Akelo Misori attended the meeting.

In a joint communique, the parties said the Last Expense Benefit for teachers will be operationalised under SHA and a seamless claims process established.

“We wish to categorically clarify that the Group Life Cover and Work Injury Benefits Act (WIBA) provisions are not administered under SHA,” the statement read.

TSC said it is pursuing a separate budget allocation, with the Health Ministry committing to follow up with Treasury to expedite the process.

The clarification comes amid heightened concern among teachers over welfare benefits, following the deaths of two teachers in a road accident during KUPPET grassroots elections last month in Nairobi, when a matatu rammed into a group of them at City Primary School.

Teachers’ unions say the announcement exposes gaps in medical and welfare cover. Some teachers have also reported delays in accessing treatment, data mismatches and limited access to specialized care under the new health financing system.

Despite the concerns, the government announced several reforms to improve services under the Mwalimu Cover. These include expanded services, guaranteed maternity care within scheme limits, automated beneficiary registration and integration of TSC and SHA systems to reduce data synchronisation delays.

County-level oversight has also been improved, with 47 joint committees established and chaired by TSC county directors, alongside SHA and union representatives. The committees will address operational challenges, improve communication with teachers, and resolve complaints.

Quarterly tripartite assessments will monitor service delivery, while SHA will publish reports on fund use, coverage, and available facilities.

An ex gratia framework has also been set up to assist teachers facing critical medical expenses. Under the arrangement, TSC will vet and finance requests, while SHA will process and pay approved claims.

According to Duale, more than 227,000 teachers have benefited from the medical cover since the transition to SHA on Dec. 1, 2025. The program covers 413,577 teachers and 807,426 dependents under the Mwalimu Comprehensive Medical Cover.