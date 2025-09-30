×
Capitation for 30,000 verified schools released, says Ogamba

By James Wanzala | Sep. 30, 2025

From left: Head of Orthodox Church Archbishop Makarios of Kenya, PC Kinyanjui Technical Training institute Principal Lucy Anampiu and Education CS Julius Ogamba during the opening of a new hostel, on September 29, 2025. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has confirmed that capitation funds for more than 30,000 verified schools have been released.

Speaking on Monday during the opening of a new hostel at PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute in Dagoretti South, Nairobi County, Ogamba said the government had insisted on data verification before disbursing resources to ensure funds were released on the basis of accurate records.

“With respect to the capitation due for the third term to our basic education institutions, I can confirm that funds for over 30,000 schools and institutions have been released,” he said. “We made the decision to verify data from institutions so that when resources are released, they are based on accurate information provided by schools.”

The CS added that the verification process is still under way. Once complete, he said, the ministry would analyse the results, make the findings public and outline any further steps to be taken. “That exercise was important because our data needed to be cleaned. As government, we must act on reliable information, and that process is ongoing,” he said.

The nationwide verification was launched after a recent audit revealed more than 50,000 “ghost students” enrolled in secondary schools had been receiving capitation funds. Schools have now been instructed to present each learner’s Unique Personal Identifier (UPI), alongside registration numbers and certified bank account details, for validation.

Turning to the lecturers’ strike, which has paralysed learning in some universities for a second week, Mr Ogamba expressed optimism that talks would yield a solution.

“Negotiations are ongoing to ensure grievances raised by lecturers are addressed and learning can resume,” he said. “Some universities are still not teaching, but most have continued even as talks progress. We are committed as a ministry, and just as we resolved previous disputes under the CBAs, we will resolve this one as well.”

.

.

.

