Alumni urged to support struggling schools transitioning to new curriculum

Father Rector In Charge at Kiserian Junior Seminary, Rev Joseph Waratho (seated left) next to former teacher Gabriel Gaitho (92 years) when they welcomed him at the school. [Courtesy]

Former students have been urged to give back to their old schools as institutions across the country struggle to adapt to the competency-based curriculum (CBC) amid financial and structural challenges.

Gabriel Gaitho, a former headteacher at Kiserian Catholic Junior Seminary, formerly Conception Immaculate Seminary in Kiserian, said alumni can play a crucial role in supporting schools through financial aid, mentorship, professional expertise and material donations to ease the burden on parents and administrators.

Speaking during a visit to the school, Gaitho noted that many institutions are grappling with underfunding, governance challenges, and the high cost of aligning programmes to the new curriculum framework.

“With limited resources, many schools will increasingly depend on former students to help meet the costs associated with the new curriculum,” he said.

He pointed out that schools are facing shortages of trained teachers in technical subjects, sports sciences and STEM disciplines, despite having produced graduates who now serve in key sectors of society.

“Come and give back to your mother school. Institutions are struggling to transition, yet they have nurtured professionals who are now leaders in various fields,” Gaitho added.

He observed that alumni networks can help bridge existing gaps by sponsoring laboratories, donating equipment for technical training, supporting sports academies and mentoring learners in emerging STEM fields.

He also encouraged retired teachers to volunteer their experience to guide younger staff adjusting to new teaching approaches.

Among Gaitho’s former students is Mwangi Mbothu, currently the Chief Principal at Kianyaga High School, illustrating the long-term impact of dedicated educators.

Former university leader Rocha Madzao emphasized the irreplaceable role of alumni in institutional growth, noting that they remain lifelong stakeholders.

“Alumni are the only stakeholders you cannot exchange. You might lose students, dismiss faculty, or even see ownership change, but alumni remain for a lifetime,” he said.

Mount Kenya University founder and chairman Prof. Simon Gicharu said education reforms require revamped courses, modern laboratories, digital infrastructure and stronger industry partnerships.

He noted that institutions are redefining alumni engagement through endowments, mentorship programmes, internship placements, curriculum advisory roles and knowledge exchange forums.

“We believe that alumni are not just our past; they are our present and our future. Every initiative, every reunion and every forum is designed to honour that truth and unlock infinite possibilities,” he said.

However, dwindling capitation and rising wage bills have left many institutions financially strained, with some battling staff unrest and leadership wrangles that further complicate reform efforts.

Mount Kenya University Vice Chancellor Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi described alumni as “champions of change,” urging them to contribute through mentorship, scholarships and internship opportunities.

“By giving back, you empower others to succeed and ensure that our university continues to grow as a centre of innovation, learning and opportunity,” he said.

At Moi University, graduates under the banner “Restore Moi University” have petitioned the Ministry of Education for reforms, including changes in top leadership.

Education expert and Masinde Muliro University lecturer Dr. Philip Amuyunzu said effective alumni engagement must be built on mutual value and a sense of belonging.

“The emotional values of belonging, being embraced and being able to contribute are key ingredients for a long-term relationship,” he said.

Daystar University Vice Chancellor Prof. Laban Ayiro urged graduates not to abandon their alma maters despite challenges.

“Even when your mother is blind, you do not run away from her. Whatever the circumstances, she still remains your beloved mother,” he said.