Trans Nzoia primary alumni unite to revamp a dilapidated century old school.

Trans Nzoia Primary School is to be constructed again from the ground up, giving 1,500 vulnerable learners a future filled with hope. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

At the heart of Kitale town stands Trans Nzoia Primary School, a century-old institution whose weather-beaten walls tell stories of a bygone era.

Established in 1926, the school was once a prestigious colonial institution serving children from affluent Indian families. Its counterpart, Kitale School, barely five kilometres away, catered exclusively to White settlers.

Today, Trans Nzoia Primary is a shadow of its illustrious past. Once home to some of the region’s most privileged learners, the school now accommodates nearly 1,500 pupils, most of them from vulnerable households across Kitale’s informal settlements.

The contrast could not be more striking. A nonfunctional water fountain greets visitors at the entrance, its crumbling edges hinting at a time when it served as the school’s proud centrepiece.

The surrounding classroom blocks fitted with ageing corrugated iron sheets, whitewashed walls, and blue skirting bear the quiet dignity of an institution whose architectural charm survived even where maintenance did not. Yet their deterioration is unmistakable.

“For the ten decades that this school has existed, not a single new structure has been put up beyond what was initially built,” said the head teacher, Mr. Eliud Kwalia, glancing across the courtyard that once bustled with some of the region's most promising learners.

Kwalia affirmed that the school now serves a completely different demographic from the one it was established for.

"Currently, learners in this school are from African communities, slum areas of Kitale town. The majority of them are orphans, some from widowed families, and from low-income backgrounds,” he explained.

The school hosts pre-primary up to Grade Nine, all squeezed into the ageing blocks that have long outlived their structural lifespan.

“This school has seven classroom blocks that are completely dilapidated and have been condemned by the Department of Public Works, described as unfit for use,” Kwalia revealed.

But amid the ruins, a spark of hope is returning, carried by the very people whose childhoods were shaped within these walls.

A group of alumni now living in the United Kingdom has taken up the mantle of restoring Trans Nzoia Primary to its former glory. The team, led by long-serving diaspora members such as Gurchana Sura, travelled back to Kenya in mid-November for a high-profile visit that stirred emotional memories and urgent resolve.

Among them were Sur and Harjinder Sagoo, former pupils who enrolled at the school in the 1950s. Their return after more than six decades painted the school grounds with nostalgia and disbelief.

“It’s absolutely different! I am saddened and sorry. I feel depressed when I look at things like that, but I am sure that together we can rebuild this institution.” Sura said, visibly shaken as he stood before one of the oldest blocks.

Their convoy of high-end vehicles drew curiosity from the pupils and admiration from visitors, silent symbols of the alumni’s accomplishments across business, entrepreneurship, and global trade. But beneath the prestige lay a clear message: they had not forgotten where it all began.

“I attended this school in 1951. It was paradise then. It was every parent’s dream to send their kid to this school. It was well sought after by good teachers, good principals, and good playgrounds. The environment was very good, and every parent wanted to be part of that.” Sura said. His voice carried both pride and grief.

For Sura, the decision to help rebuild the school is deeply personal.

“We want to give a similar opportunity to pupils from deprived families. They have nothing. They need help from good schools, stationery, teachers, and a good environment. We are going to put up a new structure, and hopefully other things will pick up,” he said.

The alumni have already begun working with contractors, some from neighbouring Uganda who specialise in long-lasting construction. Their vision is bold but precise: create infrastructure that can stand strong for another hundred years.

According to details shared by Sura, the group has a five-month construction plan, expected to kick off early next year, with hopes of unveiling the restored school by August.

“We have a well-structured plan, and we are confident it will take five months to complete,” he noted. The alumni have also begun fundraising within communities in the UK, appealing to well-wishers and former Indian residents who once studied at or were connected to the school.

“Every penny will count,” Sura emphasised.

Officials from the Ministry of Education have thrown their weight behind the effort. Representing the County Director of Education, Mr. Johnson Obwogo lauded the initiative as an essential complement to government efforts.

“This is a nip in the bud,” he said. “We encourage alumni from other schools to emulate this—it is imperative to give back to the community.”

The Board of Management Chairperson, Martin Munyafuru, also praised the Sikh community for their leadership in revamping the school.

“We assure you that we will cooperate fully with all stakeholders to ensure the success of this program,” Munyafuru said.

When Trans Nzoia Primary was established, Kitale was a quiet agricultural town with a daytime population of about 200 people. Today, that population has surged to over 206,000, stretching infrastructure and amplifying education needs in ways early planners never envisioned.

The surge has placed immense pressure on public schools like Trans Nzoia Primary, many of which have struggled to expand or modernise. With rising enrollment and limited resources, institutions find themselves grappling with aged infrastructure, shortages of learning materials, and an influx of learners whose families cannot afford necessities.

In this context, the alumni intervention is more than a facelift; it is an education lifeline.

For the alumni, the renovation is not merely about physical structures. It is about restoring dignity, reigniting legacy, and laying a foundation for future generations.

“We are not just building classrooms. We are building hope, opportunity, and a path to success just like the one we walked.” Sagoo noted during a brief address to pupils and teachers.