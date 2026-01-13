Alumni efforts bear fruit as Usenge High posts good performance in KCSE

Usenge High School in Bondo sub-county. [File, Standard]

Usenge High School in Bondo Sub-county has registered an improvement in performance in the 2025 KCSE examinations, buoyed by strong alumni support, learner discipline, and good academic strategies.

According to results released last week, the school attained a mean score of 7.20 (C+), up from 7.101 (C+) in 2023, marking a positive deviation of 0.099. The school posted a 63 per cent pass rate.

Performance analysis shows that eight candidates scored A-, 23 attained B+, 34 got B, and 47 scored B-. In the middle grades, 45 candidates posted C+, 42 scored C, and 28 attained C-. At the lower end, 14 candidates recorded D+ and eight scored D, with no cases of D-, E, or examination irregularities reported.

The school’s principal Stephen Abon’go said the improvement reflects sustained learner discipline, commitment by teachers, and support from parents and other education stakeholders.

“Although the school, once an academic giant, had experienced a downward trend, we changed our approach by involving learners in the formulation of academic programmes,” said Mr Abon’go.

He said that the administration is optimistic about better performance in subsequent years.

The principal attributed the good performance to timely syllabus coverage and improved learner discipline.

Abon’go further credited the school’s alumni association for playing a critical role in creating a conducive learning environment.

“Our strength lies in a very active alumni association that has supported several development projects since 2015,” he said.



The alumni have constructed a dormitory, tiled all the classrooms, and undertaken other infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving academic and boarding conditions.

He said that the school continues to nurture all-round students, with strong emphasis on co-curricular activities alongside academics.

However, the school is grappling with congestion following the government’s 100 per cent transition policy from primary to secondary schools introduced in 2017.

The school, established in 1967, now has a student population of more than 1,200, nearly triple its capacity.

The school administration attributed the the rising enrolment to consistent academic performance, forcing the school to expand from four to six streams.

Alumni Association patron Dr John Ong’ech said former students recently equipped a modern science laboratory for Sh2 million, a move he said would enhance the quality of science instruction.

“This facility will enable students to engage in practical science and not just theory,” said Dr Ong’ech, urging learners to take science subjects seriously given their importance in national development and access to professional careers.

He further revealed that the alumni association has been sponsoring vulnerable students who scored between 380 and 404 marks in KCPE.

Meanwhile, Alumni Association chairman Eng Dick Ndiewo said the group has been conducting an annual alumni day to recognise and reward outstanding academic performance.

“This initiative has greatly helped in motivating learners to work harder and improve their results,” said Eng Ndiewo.