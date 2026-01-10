Former KCPE stars continue to shine in KCSE

Meshack Nzioka, who scored an A- in 2O25 KCSE exams. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

Four years after sitting their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations, a group of once top-performing pupils have reaffirmed their academic promise by

posting stellar results in the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), a journey marked by resilience, discipline and sustained excellence.

At the top of the list is Magata Bruce Mackenzie, who emerged as the best KCPE candidate in 2021 after scoring an impressive 428 marks at Gilgil Hills Academy. His transition to

Alliance High School, one of the country’s most competitive national schools, placed him under immense academic pressure. Yet, Bruce rose to the occasion, attaining a straight A

(84 points) in the 2025 KCSE examination.

“The transition was not easy because expectations were very high. I learned that consistency and humility matter just as much as intelligence,” Bruce said

Momanyi Ashley Kerubo, who scored 427 marks in KCPE 2021 while at Makini School. She later joined Kenya High School, where she matched Bruce’s performance with a plain A

of 84 points. Education analysts Dr. Emmanuel Manyasa say the two have symbolised academic continuity, proving that early excellence can be sustained with the right support systems.

“These candidates proved they were not one-time stars. They confirmed that top KCPE performance, when nurtured well, can translate into KCSE success,” she said.

A rare and inspiring story of twin excellence also emerged from the 2025 KCSE results. Maureen Kemunto Kerina of Alliance Girls High School scored a straight A (84 points),

while her twin sister Michelle Mochache Kerina, studying at Loreto High School Limuru, followed closely with an A (83 points). Nairobi school chief principal Caspal Maina happily announces the results of KCSE 2025 on Jan 9, 2026 [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The twins had also impressed in KCPE 2021, with Maureen scoring 417 marks and Michelle 412 marks at Mt. Olives Adventist School, Ngong.

“We motivated each other even though we were in different schools Their discipline and teamwork never changed,” her mother said.

Their achievement is being hailed as a rare academic feat, not only because of their grades but also because it was accomplished in two different national schools with distinct academic cultures.