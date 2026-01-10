Pangani Girls celebrates stellar KCSE performance

Pangani Girls School, Nairobi Principal Dr Millicent Odhiambo and students celebrate KCSE 2025 results at the school. The school scored a mean grade of 9.718. January 10th, 2026.[Elvis Ogina Standard]

A wave of jubilation swept through Pangani Girls’ School in Nairobi on Saturday when the principal stepped onto the assembly ground with the long-awaited Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education results.

What began as hushed anticipation quickly exploded into song, ululation and spontaneous embraces as the girls realised their school had once again posted a stellar performance, cementing its place among academic powerhouses in the country.

The school principal, Millie Odhiambo, calm but proud, expressed excitement, noting it was a "self-motivated" result by the girls who are now "ready to go outside there and represent the nation in whichever capacity."

The institution posted a mean grade of 9.7, only a marginal dip from last year’s 9.8.

"But our quality grades have gone up. Last year (2024), we had 20 A (plain). This year (2025), we have 39 As," she said, adding, "we have the highest number having A with 84 points."

Seven candidates attained an A of 84 points, with 362 students out of 377 registered candidates attaining a direct entry to university, representing a transition rate of 97 per cent.

The principal attributed the success to early syllabus coverage and an intensive regime of testing and revision.

"These girls are very disciplined. The teachers are very hardworking. And above all, this is a God-fearing school. These girls are so self-motivated that is the word. They have that self-esteem," she said.

For Pangani Girls, this was not just about numbers; it was validation of a deeply ingrained culture of excellence.

Among the continuing students, excitement was palpable.

Joyce Jerop, this year's candidate, said:"It is very motivating. It is very good to be in such a school because you will always feel like doing better than what the others have done."

Another student, Maryanne Ogola, who hopes to score an A, said they are motivated by the commendable results even as she dreams of being a surgeon. "I'm very passionate about medicine, trying to make people's lives better."

The principal observed that the female gender "already knows that the place of the girl child in society is as much needed as the place of the boy child in society.

Notably, the results mirrored a national trend of a narrowing age of candidates sitting the KCSE exams.

"It's about the issue of information technology that has come up strongly in this generation. So that the students are more informed and their reasoning capacity has gone up," Odhiambo noted.

She further expressed optimism in this year's national exams.

"So at a time like this, next year, we will be talking of a mean of 10+, emphasising on early syllabus coverage and "a lot of testing and revision' as their strategy to impressive performance over the years.