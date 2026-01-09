×
Top schools post strong 2025 KCSE results

By Mike Kihaki | Jan. 9, 2026

Sally Chetalang , Principal Sunshine Secondary School, Nairobi join students and teachers in celebrating the KCSE 2025 results at the school on January 9, 2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya’s leading high schools have posted impressive results in the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, with principals crediting discipline, teamwork, and improved teaching strategies for the performance.

Maryhill Girls in Kiambu County has emerged among the top national schools’ performers, posting a mean score of 9.9008 from 665 candidates.

The school has recorded 64 A grades, 179 A- grades, and 191 B+ grades, reaffirming its reputation for academic excellence.

Principal Grace Macharia said the results reflected consistency and commitment across the school, noting that learners and teachers maintained focus despite a demanding curriculum.

At The Nairobi School, principal Casper Maina announced a rise in performance, with the school attaining a mean grade of 9.537, up from 9.228 in 2024.

Of 602 candidates, 42 scored A, 139 attained A-, 163 B+, and 41 C+. Maina attributed the improvement to targeted academic interventions, disciplined students, and closer monitoring of learner progress.

In Nairobi, Sunshine Secondary School celebrated improved results. School Principal Sally Chetalang praised the combined effort of staff and students, saying the results had boosted morale and confidence in the school’s academic programs.

Kisumu Girls High School has also reported optimism, crediting its improved performance to hard work, teamwork, cooperative teachers, and disciplined students. The principal highlighted the role of a supportive learning environment in maintaining academic focus throughout the year.

At Kabarak High School, school head Elisheba Cheruyot described the 2025 results as a major leap forward.

The school has recorded a mean score of A- (10.6), up from B+ (8.9) in 2024. Of 406 candidates, 82 scored a mean grade of A, 150 students with A-, and 119 B+.

Moi High School Kabarak principal Elisheba Cheruiyot joins teachers and students in celebrating the school sterling performance in 2025 KCSE on Jan 9, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Cheruyot has credited the results to students’ discipline, diligence, and commitment. “Our students worked round the clock and remained focused on passing the exams,” she said.

