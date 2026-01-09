Ministry assures examiners of pay as 2025 KCSE results released

Education CS Julius Ogamba and Basic Education PS Julius Bitok before the release of 2025 KCSE Results on January 9, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has sought to allay concerns among examiners and other officials involved in administering the 2025 KCSE exams, assuring them that all outstanding payments will be settled.

Speaking amid reports that some examiners and field officers had yet to receive their dues, Bitok said the government was aware of the delays and was working with the National Treasury to resolve the issue.

“We assure all the stakeholders who worked with us in administering the 2025 exams that we are working closely with the Treasury and their dues will be paid at the earliest possible time,” said the PS.

A total of 107,447 personnel drawn from multiple agencies supported the administration of the 2025 examinations, including 30,980 examiners. Others included officers from the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission, security personnel, centre managers, supervisors, invigilators and drivers.

Bitok said that despite the financial concerns, the Ministry remained focused on safeguarding the integrity and quality of education during the transition from the 8-4-4 system to the Competency-Based Education (CBE) framework.

“As we phase in Competency Based Education, we must maintain the quality of education in the 8-4-4 education system, and I am confident that the remaining cohorts are adequately catered for,” he said.

The PS noted that the release of the 2025 KCSE results marked a major milestone, with 993,226 candidates completing basic education and transitioning to the next level of learning.

On preparedness for the new academic year, Bitok said the delivery of Grade 9 textbooks was on track, with the Ministry aiming to meet the recommended learner-to-textbook ratio for students joining Grade 9 in January 2026.

He also said the Ministry was conducting a second review of Grade 10 placements following concerns raised by parents and guardians.

“We are reviewing the placements to ensure fairness and to address the issues raised by parents and guardians,” he said.