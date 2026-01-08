Junior secondary learners allocated Sh4,193 as capitation

Learners wait to board upcountry buses at Mwembe Tayari in Mombasa on January 5, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Learners in public junior secondary schools have received Sh4,193.07 each as capitation for Term One of the 2026 academic year, following the release of Free Day Education (FDE) funds by the Ministry of Education.

The allocation is part of the Sh44.25 billion in capitation disbursed to public schools on January 2 to support learning under Free Primary Education, Free Day Junior Secondary Education and Free Day Secondary Education.

In a statement, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the release of funds is expected to stabilise learning under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) and ease financial burden on parents.

According to the ministry, the Sh44.25 billion allocation covers all levels of basic education. Free Primary Education received Sh3.7 billion, Free Day Junior Secondary Education was allocated Sh14.46 billion, while Free Day Secondary Education received the largest share at Sh26.08 billion.

For junior secondary schools, the per-learner capitation of Sh4,193.07 has been distributed across several vote heads. Under the tuition account, Sh1,928.10 was allocated for reference materials. A total of Sh2,047.71 per learner was earmarked for repairs, maintenance and improvement of physical facilities, administration costs, co-curricular activities, local transport and travel, and medical insurance. Another Sh1,049.69 will cater for laboratory materials, CBC practicals, assessments and stationery.

The government retained Sh250 for co-curricular activities, Sh50 for capacity building, and Sh795.67 for textbooks and supplementary readers through the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

In addition to the per-learner allocation, each junior school received a basic allocation of Sh92,490.33.

The PS said the disbursement was based on verified enrolment data drawn from the National Education Management Information System (Nemis). The data was extracted on April 24, 2025 and later verified by school heads and Sub-County Directors of Education (SCDEs) on September 1, 2025 through the KOBO tool.

“This process ensures accuracy, accountability and fairness in the allocation of public funds,” Bitok said.

He directed school heads to strictly utilise the funds according to the approved vote heads, emphasising that each head of institution is the accounting officer responsible for proper application and utilisation of the resources.