Private fundraisers complement state capitation as schools reopen

Bridge International Group Managing Director Reuben Wambugu speaks during the Birdies For Education golf tournament. [Courtesy]

As schools across the country reopen for the first term of the year, education stakeholders are turning to alternative funding initiatives to help keep vulnerable children in class amid ongoing concerns over school costs and resource gaps.

At Sigona Golf Club, investment firm Finaltus hosted a charity golf tournament aimed at raising funds to support learners from underserved communities in Kenya and Uganda.

The tournament, dubbed “Birdies for Education”, supported Bridge Academies Foundation, a non-profit organisation that provides access to education for children in low-income communities.

Through the initiative, each birdie scored during the competition translates into financial support toward school meals and fees for pupils at supported schools.

The event builds on a similar tournament held in 2025, where 75 birdies were recorded, with each contributing toward a child’s school fees for that academic year.

"Education is a powerful equaliser, and initiatives like Birdies for Education demonstrate what can be achieved when organisations and partners come together with a shared purpose," said Bridge International Group MD Reuben Wambugu.

The foundation currently serves more than 22,000 learners across the two countries.

The tournament came at a time when the government just announced the release of Sh44.2 billion in capitation funds to public primary, junior secondary and secondary schools ahead of the reopening of Term One.

Of the total amount released, the ministry allocated Sh3.7 billion to Free Primary Education, Sh14.5 billion to Free Day Junior School Education, and Sh26.08 billion to Free Day Secondary Education.

Under the Free Day Secondary Education programme, the government provides Sh22,244 per learner annually to cover tuition costs in public day secondary schools.

Education CS Julius Ogamba has maintained that there will be no increase in approved school fees this term and warned school heads against introducing unauthorised charges.

Concerns over fee hikes had surfaced ahead of the new academic year, with some parents reporting higher charges in select schools.

However, the Ministry of Education has insisted that any additional levies outside the approved framework are illegal and subject to disciplinary action.