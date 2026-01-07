KUCCPS opens KMTC placement for March 2026 intake

Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) CEO Dr. Mercy Wahome at Bandari Maritime Academy trainers on October 29, 2021. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened applications for 21,774 slots at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the March

2026 intake, launching the year's phased placement process.

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) holders have until January 27 to apply through the KUCCPS online portal for diploma and certificate programmes across 98 KMTC campuses nationwide.

"This launch signals the beginning of the 2026 placement cycle and offers thousands of young Kenyans an opportunity to join medical training," KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mercy Wahome said.

The application window, which opened Tuesday, gives qualified candidates three weeks to log into the system at students.kuccps.ac.ke and select from 36 available programmes.

KMTC has revised entry requirements for the Certificate in Health Insurance Management Programme, lowering the minimum Biology/Biological Sciences grade from D+ to D.

The two-year programme runs at 10 campuses including Bondo, Chwele, Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyamache, Nyeri, Rachuonyo, Rera and Webuye.

"With current reforms in health services, including automation and the implementation of Social Health Insurance, graduates with relevant qualifications have a competitive edge in the job market," Dr. Wahome noted.

The certificate course supports the rollout of Social Health Insurance, and professional regulatory bodies continue to monitor and accredit all KMTC programmes despite the revised entry threshold.

Last year, the government allocated funds to the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to support KMTC students admitted through KUCCPS.

"We encourage students to apply for placement into KMTC to benefit from the funding," Dr. Wahome said.

KUCCPS warned applicants against fraud, emphasizing the system verifies KCSE results electronically without requiring physical certificates or result slips.

"Nobody, including cybercafe attendants, should ask for certificates," Dr. Wahome warned.

The service advised students seeking medical training at private institutions to confirm accreditation with the Commission for University Education (CUE) and the Technical and

Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).

The 2025 KCSE cohort will apply for the September 2026 intake during later phases.