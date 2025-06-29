×
Govt concludes University placement and commits to funding

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 29, 2025
JKUAT and PAUSTI Academic staff and some of graduates on June 27, 2025. [Mike Kihaki, Standard] 

The government has completed the placement of 2024 KCSE candidates to universities, setting the stage for admissions under a revamped higher education model that includes scholarships and loans for needy students.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, in a speech read on his behalf by Dr. David Watene, Director of Education in the State Department of Higher Education, said the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) had finalized the placement process, with official results set to be released next week.

“I wish to announce that KUCCPS has completed the placement of students who applied to join various universities based on KCSE 2024. I will be releasing the placement by next week to facilitate further processes in the admission of students for the 2025/2026 academic year,” said Ogamba.

Speaking during the joint graduation ceremony of JKUAT and the Pan African University Institute for Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation (PAUSTI) on Friday, June 27, Ogamba said the government had earmarked funding for scholarships and loans to support access to higher education.

“This academic year, the government has allocated Sh 41.5 billion for Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and Sh16.9 billion for University Fund for scholarships,” he stated.

He emphasized that reforms in the  university funding model were underway to boost the financial stability of public universities and ensure quality learning for all.

The graduation marked the 44th for JKUAT and the 12th for PAUSTI, celebrating a total of 2,910 graduands.

JKUAT Vice Chancellor Prof. Victoria Wambui Ngumi highlighted new academic programs such as Naval Architecture and Biomedical Engineering, and lauded students' recent victory at the Huawei Global ICT Competition in Shenzhen, China.

“The University has placed emphasis on research collaboration and partnerships. Our faculty and students continue engaging in collaborative and multi-disciplinary research activities, in line with national and international goals,” she said.

