KUCCPS begins preparations for 2025 student placement

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 8, 2025
Learning institutions have been directed to upload the information through the KUCCPS online placement system.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has invited universities and colleges to submit their academic programmes and available capacities in readiness for the 2026 student placement exercise.

In a letter dated October 6, 2025, and addressed to Vice-Chancellors and Principals of University Colleges, KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome directed institutions to upload the information through the KUCCPS online placement system.

“Please note that the declared programmes must be those currently offered by your institution and duly accredited by the Commission for University Education (CUE), or by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) in the case of TVET programmes,” Wahome stated.

Similar communication has been sent to Principals of National Polytechnics, Technical and Vocational Colleges, Technical Training Institutes, Institutes of Technology, and Secondary Teacher Training Colleges.

KUCCPS has also requested the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and the Kenya School of Law to submit their approved programmes and capacities for publication on the online system. The School of Law’s Diploma in Law (Paralegal Studies) was fully subscribed this year after being listed on the KUCCPS platform for the first time.

The declaration window will remain open from October 6 to October 31, 2025.

