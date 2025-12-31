×
Nyoro accuses government of plot to raise 2026 school fees

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 31, 2025

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro addressing the press at his Nairobi office on March 18th 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has alleged that the government is planning to increase school fees for day scholars by Sh9,374 in 2026.

Speaking during a press briefing at his Nairobi office, Nyoro claimed the proposal has already been factored into the Ministry of Education’s fee structure for the year.

He accused the government of attempting to erode gains made under free primary education, saying the move would overburden parents who are already struggling.

“We are not going to allow the gains of free primary education to be humiliated by a government that has an appetite for money,” he said.

Nyoro also criticised the renewal of contracts for Junior Secondary School (JSS) interns, claiming they were initially hired on a one-year term but are now being compelled to sign new internship agreements instead of being confirmed.

“An already disappointed Kenyan is now being cornered again to sign an internship for one more year,” he said, urging the government to confirm the teachers and rescind the renewal directive immediately.

.

.

