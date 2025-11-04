A new chapter opens as KCSE gives way to KCBE

Education PS Julius Bitok issues KCSE Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) to candidates at Kapkondot Secondary School, Kerio Valley, on November 3, 2025. [Courtesy]
The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) will be replaced by a new examination, the Kenya Certificate of Basic Education (KCBE) under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you